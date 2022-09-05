A flood watch is in effect for most of Pennsylvania today, beginning at noon a running through Tuesday morning according to the National Weather Service.
All of the central Susquehanna Valley is included in the watch.
According to NWS in State College, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the day and overnight. Some of the storms will be slow-moving and produce heavy downpours, which could lead to flash flooding, particularly in areas that had heavy rain on Sunday.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas prone to flooding.