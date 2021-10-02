Flora M. Clark, 89, of Dornsife, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her home.
Flora was born in Dalmatia, on December 5, 1931, a daughter of the late Lillie A (Deppen) and Clarence H Seachrist.
Flora graduated from the Mahanoy Joint High School in 1950 and was employed as a seamstress working at Tri-Valley Cleaners until her retirement in 2001.
She was a member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready.
Flora is survived by a daughter, Rebecca, wife of Lynn Moyer, of Valley View, a daughter-in-law Debra Clark, of Dornsife; one grandson Bryan Clark; two sisters, her twin sister Gloria Bohner, and Ruth Reed; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lee Clark on September 3, 2019, a son Daniel L. Clark, three brothers, John, Roger and Ned Seachrist, and two sisters, Germaine White and Joan Rebuck.
Services are private at the convenience of the family with interment in Salem Cemetery, Klingerstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church Memorial Fund C/O Lorrie Brown 303 Valley Road, Klingerstown, PA 17941.
The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements.