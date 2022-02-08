Florence Arlene Murray, 96, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 14, 1926, in Cowan, a daughter of the late Paul Bottiger and Margaret (Mader) Bottiger Erdley. On Jan. 18, 1946, she married Robert E. Murray who preceded her in death.
Florence was a homemaker. Earlier in life she and her husband owned and operated Lin-Dee’s Restaurant, Mifflinburg. She also worked at Tasty Freeze and Stuckey’s IGA in the meat department.
In her free time, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, knitting, and playing cards. She was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed watching the games.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda M. and John E. Schnure of Mifflinburg, Darla S. and Michael L. Umbel of Millmont; six grandchildren, Kelly McGlaughlin, Andrew Schnure, Nichole Pfirman, Jessica Gosnell, Jerod Erdley, Shane Murray; nine great-grandchildren, and one brother, Donald P. Bottiger of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by one son in infancy, Robert E. Murray Jr.; and two brothers, Floyd Bottiger and Frank Bottiger.
Interment will be private in Mazeppa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Florence’s memory may be sent to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
To share in Florence’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.