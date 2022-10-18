Florence E. “Peggy” (Rice) Glace, 88, of York, entered eternal rest, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Normandie Ridge, York.
Peggy was born Feb. 3, 1934, in the Village of Meiserville, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Lee A. and Verna E. (Lessman) Rice. On April 10, 1952, she married her loving husband, Marlin Glace who preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 1987.
She is survived by her children, Lois Orwig and her husband Larry, Carol Blackshear, JoAnn Bosley, Rodney Glace and his wife Andrea, Scott Glace and his wife Tracey, Allen Glace and his wife Kimberly; and Jason Glace and his fiance’ Katie; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, eight step-great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard “Bud” Rice and his wife Helen.
Peggy was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
She enjoyed being a homemaker early in life and was later employed as a truck driver for Werner Enterprises.
Peggy’s enjoyments included sewing, crocheting, quilting, cooking, and gardening.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Pastor Paul Gima officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Aline Cemetery, Aline Church Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations in loving memory of Peggy be mailed to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.