Florence F. Smith, 89, of Wilmington, Delaware, formerly of White Deer, Pa., passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del.
The daughter of the late Austin and Katherine (nee Ketler) Fisher, Florence was born and raised in White Deer. She was a Class of 1951 graduate of Watsontown High School. After completing her high school education, Florence obtained a cosmetology license from Empire Beauty School. She spent the majority of her working years employed by American Home Foods Inc. and celebrated her retirement in 1998.
Florence was greatly involved in several organizations while living in Pennsylvania and Delaware. She was a lifetime member of the Watsontown American Legion Auxiliary Post 323, Milton Moose Lodge 171, and the VFW Post 3428 of Muncy. Once Florence moved to Delaware, she enjoyed spending time at the Newark Elk Lodge 2281 and was involved with the Delaware Saengerbund & Library Association.
Along with her parents, Florence was predeceased by her loving husband, Leroy, on March 2, 1997; her sister, Thelma Mingle; and her three brothers, Daryl Fisher, Austin Fisher Jr., and Albert Fisher.
She is survived by her three daughters, Judith and Ron Ariganello, Jill and Frank Gray Jr., Fawn Smith and Ray Ranck Jr.; her six grandchildren, Michael, Brent, Christopher, John, Makenze and Daryan; and her four great-grandchildren, Everleigh, Violet, Oliver and Piper.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 1, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where a funeral service will begin at noon.
Interment for Florence will take place at noon Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Florence’s name to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, 100 W. 10th St., Suite 209, Wilmington, DE, 19801 or by visiting https://debreastcancer.org/
