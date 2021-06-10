Florence L. Keister, 97, of 1480 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, for 61 years, entered into rest at 6:46 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home.
She was born April 4, 1924, in Milton, a daughter of the late Frank P. and Mary A. (Heddings) Cromley. On June 30, 1947, in Weikert, she married Donald W. Keister, who preceded her in death June 4, 2013.
Florence attended Beaver Run School and was a 1942 graduate of Turbotville Vocational High School.
She and her husband owned and operated Keister’s Middleburg Auction for 21 years. Earlier in life, Florence worked at Sylvania, Montoursville, Pearless Laundry, Lewisburg, and Kooltex Knitting Mill, Mifflinburg.
Florence was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg, for 61 years.
She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, bowling, square dancing, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are one son, Dennis W. Keister of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah S. and Lynn Embick of Mifflinburg; two sisters, Betty Burrows of Milton, and Thelma Day of Carlisle; three grandchildren, Dakota and his wife Samantha Shaffer of Mifflinburg, Tiffany and Tyler Spear of Mifflinburg, and Christina Prokop of Mifflinburg; three great-grandchildren, Tucker, Teagan, and Henrik; two step-grandchildren, Emily and Sara; and one sister-in-law, Sandy Cromley of Watsontown.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Elizabeth Walburn, Pauline McKee, and Aida Ruhl; one brother, Wayne Cromley; and one son-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Shaffer.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with the Rev. Ted Justice officiating.
Burial will be in Lewisburg Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
