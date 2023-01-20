Florence M. Hess, 86, of Liverpool, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home.
She was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Bloomsburg, a daughter of the late Allen L. and Irene C. (Cooper) Miller. Florence was a 1954 graduate of Milton High School and on Nov. 25, 1954, married Richard R. Hess who preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2019.
She was affiliated with the Evendale Bible Church, Richfield.
Surviving are her children, Ronald R. (Dawn) Hess, Victor A. (Donna) Hess, Neil A. (Tone) Hess, Donald I. (Sherry) Hess, Douglas R. (Andrea) Hess, Dwayne S. (Susie) Hess, Daryl E. (Kelly) Hess, Darwin L. (Christy) Hess, Dean C. (Trudy) Hess, Jonathan K. Hess; 61 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Doris L. (Fred) McLain.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen and Jess Miller; and three grand and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private with Pastor James Beck officiating.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Liverpool.
Contributions to honor Florence’s memory may be made to the Evendale Bible Church Mission Fund, 1289 Sand Valley Road, Richfield, PA 17086.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.