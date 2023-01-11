Florence Mildred (Stuber) Vaitl, 87, of Lewisburg, passed away suddenly in her home, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Ephrata to Esther (Mohler) and Harold Stuber. Prior to moving to Lewisburg, she was a long-time resident of Ephrata in Lancaster County.
Florence was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Hackman and by her second husband, Rudolf Vaitl.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hackman (Leo Mendonca) of Lewisburg; her son, Steven Hackman of Selinsgrove; and her son, Mitchell Hackman (Georgette) of Denver, PA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Adrienne Jordan, Blakley Hackman, Kristen Hackman, Timothy Hackman, Molly Hackman and Ian Hackman; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda Bell (John) of Denver, Pa., and one niece, Kimberly Hudzik (Michael) of Mohnton.
Florence was a 1953 graduate of Ephrata High School and a 1956 graduate of the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, which is now part of the Drexel University College of Medicine. Florence began her career as a Registered Nurse at the Ephrata Community Hospital and went on to work at both Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center. She later transitioned into nursing home administration, becoming one of the first licensed nursing home administrators in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, serving in that role at the Doctor’s Convalescent Center in Selinsgrove, Mountain View Manor in Shamokin, and Conestoga View in Lancaster. During her administrative career, she served in leadership roles as an officer in multiple nursing home administrator professional organizations. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the Department of Health as a surveyor for safety and other compliance issues in nursing homes.
Throughout her career, she was known for her willingness to adopt and integrate new practices, whether it was a new program for high school students to experience hands-on learning to care for nursing home patients that launched many a career in nursing or garnering community support and volunteers to assist a young mother who had suffered a brain aneurism.
In addition to her professional successes, Florence also enjoyed volunteering and contributing to her community. After her retirement, she volunteered with the Essa Flory Hospice and Community Care in Lancaster. She was a lifelong member of Farm Women Society No. 3 of Lancaster County, at one time serving as president. She went on to serve as president of the county organization and the secretary of the statewide organization. She and her husband Rudy were members of the Lancaster Liederkranz and Florence sang in the choir for many years.
All of Florence’s interests became an avocation. Her passions included cooking, reading, gardening, and birdwatching. She was an outstanding chef. Her love of reading focused on politics and history. Her gardening was painstakingly researched and executed and brought her great joy and satisfaction. The fruits and vegetables that she grew were lovingly shared with family and friends.
Her family is comforted to know that she was met at the Rainbow Bridge by her faithful canine companions, Bear, Dexter and Lacey.
A private burial will take place in Ephrata at the convenience of the family.
Contributions to Florence’s memory can be made to the Ephrata Public Library.