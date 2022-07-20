Florence Sarah Cellitti, 91, of Duke Street, Northumberland, entered the Eternal Kingdom of Heaven on July 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 3, 1930, in Union County, a daughter of the late Park and Martha (Beck) Smith. She was married to Angelo V. Cellitti, who preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1994.
Florence was employed as a seamstress at David Knit in Northumberland for many years until it closed. She managed several convenience stores in the area.
She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Northumberland until it closed. She and her late husband were known for the famous Election Day spaghetti dinners at the church. She then became a devoted and active member of St. Monica Catholic Church, Sunbury, including the fundraising committee, and cleaning of the altar and linens, being among many of her volunteer work in the church.
Florence enjoyed the times she spent with her family and friends.
She was a member of the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania for many years. While in the Girl Scouts, she volunteered for many trips, troop meetings and day camps in the area.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ray Benner; four brothers, Ray Smith, Samuel Smith, Park Smith, Charles Smith; and five sisters, Verna Krebs, Marian Snyder, Mae Tanner, Fern Eister, Dorothy Bruhn.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn J. McGlinn and her husband Scot, of Northumberland and Dianna Long of Seaford, Delaware; seven grandchildren, Jessica Bylina, Jeffrey Benner, Michael Benner, Sandra Brown, Chad Benner, Donald Mutschler, Tony Mutschler; 11 great-grandchildren, Tawyna Hurlbert, Sean Brown, Jordan Brown, Kirsten Benner, Zackery Benner, Katie Mutschler, David Mutschler, Shelly Mutschler, Bobbie Jo Tice, Candy Mutschler, Tina Mutschler; nine great-great-grandchildren, Kimberly Hurlbert, Megan Hurlbert, Hailey Tice, Luke Tice, Tianna Mutschler, Lucas Mutschler, Brayden Hollenbach, Aubrie Willey, Charles Willey.
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21, with the Rosary at 8:30 p.m. at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland. A viewing will also be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Fred Wangwe as celebrant.
Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations in Florence’s memory to St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.