Florene L. Pannebaker, 84, entered into rest at 5:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born April 30, 1938, in Juniata County, a daughter of the late Clarence and Fayette Zimmerman.
She was employed as a CNA at Rolling Hills Manor for 32 years.
Florene was a NASCAR and Steeler’s fan and enjoyed watching game shows and listening to country music.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, James and Trisha Herman of Selinsgrove; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tami and Steven Raker of Mifflinburg, Tina and Lee Billow of Cocolamus, and Kelly Pannebaker and Shawn Pontius of Mifflinburg; three brothers, Frank Zimmerman of New York, John Zimmerman of Mifflinburg and David Bingaman; two sisters, April Wagner and Susan Roadarmel, both of Mifflinburg; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Tracy and Clinton Cherry, Tanya Raker and Pedro Pagan, Amanda Billow and Anthony Kitting, Blake Billow, Craig and Stephanie Benner, Brooke Herman and Jake Robinski, Kelsey Herman, CJ Pannebaker and Kyanna Bingaman, and Macy and Jamar Mitchell; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard, Clarence Jr., Stephen, and Michael Zimmerman; two sisters, Shirley Keister and Dianna Spriggle; and her stepmother, Doris Zimmerman.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Marc Snyder officiating.
Burial will follow in Hartleton Cemetery.
