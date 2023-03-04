The Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, Sam Bennett scored in his return to the lineup, and the Florida Panthers stopped Pittsburgh’s four-game win streak with a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on Saturday night.
Bruins 4, Rangers 2
BOSTON — Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut, and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and New York.
Stars 7, Avalanche 3
DALLAS — Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski ended career-long goal droughts, sending Dallas to the victory.
Sabres 5, Lightning 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rookie Jack Quinn scored during Buffalo’s three-goal second period.
Islanders 4, Red Wings 1
NEW YORK — Anders Lee scored two of New York’s four third-period goals, helping the Islanders to the victory.
Capitals 8, Sharks 3
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the third period to give him 815 career goals, helping Washington shake off a rough start.
Senators 5, Blue Jackets 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Travis Hamonic and Tim Stutzle each scored twice, and Ottawa beat Columbus for its fifth straight win.
Canucks 4, Maple Leafs 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored short-handed goals 44 seconds apart in the third period, and Vancouver beat Toronto.
Jets 7, Oilers 5
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Josh Morrissey had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg beat Edmonton to snap a five-game skid.
Predators 3, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO — Tyson Barrie, Philip Tomasino and Colton Sissons each had goals, Juuse Saros made 27 saves, and Nashville beat Chicago.