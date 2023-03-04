The Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, Sam Bennett scored in his return to the lineup, and the Florida Panthers stopped Pittsburgh’s four-game win streak with a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on Saturday night.

Bruins 4, Rangers 2

BOSTON — Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut, and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and New York.

Stars 7, Avalanche 3

DALLAS — Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski ended career-long goal droughts, sending Dallas to the victory.

Sabres 5, Lightning 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rookie Jack Quinn scored during Buffalo’s three-goal second period.

Islanders 4, Red Wings 1

NEW YORK — Anders Lee scored two of New York’s four third-period goals, helping the Islanders to the victory.

Capitals 8, Sharks 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the third period to give him 815 career goals, helping Washington shake off a rough start.

Senators 5, Blue Jackets 2

OTTAWA, Ontario — Travis Hamonic and Tim Stutzle each scored twice, and Ottawa beat Columbus for its fifth straight win.

Canucks 4, Maple Leafs 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored short-handed goals 44 seconds apart in the third period, and Vancouver beat Toronto.

Jets 7, Oilers 5

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Josh Morrissey had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg beat Edmonton to snap a five-game skid.

Predators 3, Blackhawks 1

CHICAGO — Tyson Barrie, Philip Tomasino and Colton Sissons each had goals, Juuse Saros made 27 saves, and Nashville beat Chicago.

