Floyd E. Christman, 93, of Lewisburg, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Feb. 13, 1928, in Pike Township, a son of the late James and Eva (Rohrbach) Christman. He and his wife, Grace J., celebrated 38 years of marriage before her death April 8, 2016.
Floyd was a 1945 graduate of Kutztown High School. He served honorably as a Sergeant in the United States Army Air Corps. Floyd worked as a draftsman for Western Electric in Allentown, before retiring in the early 1980s. During retirement, he owned and operated Christman’s Christmas Tree Farm, Unityville.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg. Floyd was a past member of the Huguenot Lodge No 377 F&AM, Kutztown, and a member of Bell Telephone’s “telephone pioneers.”
Floyd enjoyed gardening and hunting, and he was also an avid reader and pinochle player.
Surviving are a daughter, Rodelle Mammano, of Medina, N.Y.; two stepsons, Robert W. Leiby, of Riverside, Pa., and Richard A. Leiby, of Bechtelsville, Pa.; three grandchildren, and two stepgrandchildren, M. Paul Scott, of Lyons, Pa. and Andrew T. Scott, of Gray, Maine.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Randall Christman.
Friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Middernacht officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, in the Union Cemetery, 63 Old Bowers Road, Bowers, PA 19511.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Benevolence Fund, 189 E. Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg, PA 17837.