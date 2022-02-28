Floyd L. Stevens, 96, of Lewisburg and formerly of Trevorton Road, Shamokin, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at RiverWoods Nursing Home, Lewisburg.
He was born Jan. 13, 1926, in Hillsboro, N.D., a son of the late Carl and Olive (Walter) Stevens. Floyd was married on Aug. 17, 1957, to the former Bertha G. Gilligbauer who preceded him in death on July 12, 2014.
Floyd was a graduate of BCATS High School, Maddock, N.D. He served in U.S. Navy during World War II from June 17, 1943, to June 17, 1946, as a Seaman Second Class. He graduated from Minot State College, N.D., and later earned his bachelor of science degree and master's degree. Floyd taught school at Trevorton and Line Mountain High School from 1957 to 1993. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Shamokin.
Surviving are one daughter, Kathy Eschbach-Stanton; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by one brother.
A visitation with the family will be held Thursday, March 3, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with the Rev. Brain Betsworth officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington.