Floyd M. Campbell, 77, Sunbury

Floyd M. Campbell, of Sunbury, passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He came into this world on Nov. 10, 1945, the son of Lloyd Scott and Myrtle Agnes (Wolfe) Campbell.
Floyd was a student at the Lawrence One-Room School, Oaklyn Elementary School and attended Sunbury Junior and Senior High Schools. He enjoyed growing up and working on his family farm on Cherry Street and was a constant companion of the Dunkelberger, Walz and Renn families.
Most of his working years were spent doing maintenance at Mohawk Flush Door Company in Northumberland. In his earlier years, he was also employed at Groce’s Silk Mill and Building Supplies in Selinsgrove, Creative Playthings in Herndon and Weis Markets.
Floyd was a member of the Mountain Presbyterian Church. He married the former Susan Klock on Dec. 24, 1965, who preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 2016. Floyd enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attended their sporting events faithfully. Other favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing and spending time at the cabin.
Survivors include his two sons, Michael of Sunbury and Stephen and his wife, Kimberly, of Selinsgrove; two grandchildren, Nathan and his wife, Dorothyann of Sunbury and Megan of Selinsgrove; and one great-grandchild; a brother, Cloyd Campbell; a half-sister, Celeste Campbell; a stepbrother, Darvin Renn; one brother-in-law, Larry Klock, and many nieces and nephews. Floyd was predeceased by his parents, a half-brother, a stepsister, Irene Stark, and his in-laws, Russell and Amy Klock.
The family would like to extend special thanks to neighbors Ron and Deana Gay, the nurses of Compassus Hospice of Bloomsburg, and caregivers, Jackie Marks, Candy Lloyd and Candy Willard.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Floyd’s memory may be made to the Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury.