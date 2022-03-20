Watching the photos from Ukraine each day is heart-breaking. It’s made even harder because it is impossible to load a tractor trailer with supplies to help to ease the suffering.
While many of us would like to send groceries, diapers and other basic supplies, we can’t just box them up and send them. However, each dollar that is donated to one of the organizations listed below goes to assist a citizen of Ukraine and it is sent with the prayer of an American who supports their determination.
Sometimes an action — even a small one — gives meaning to our thoughts.
Let’s “fly” the Ukrainian flag in the windows of our homes and businesses to honor the people, and their leaders, of that brave nation as they battle to preserve their freedom.
According to the website Flaginstitute.org, “The blue and yellow of Ukraine’s flag represents the country’s role as Europe’s breadbasket. Blue denotes the skies over the vast land, while yellow stands for the grain growing in the huge wheat fields beneath.”
Since 1989, the blue and yellow flag, which first appeared in Lviv and western Ukraine, was used mostly by nationalist and human-rights organizations. In 1992, it was declared the national flag of the newly independent Ukraine.
The blue and yellow flag became a symbol of freedom and democracy, and Ukraianians display and wear their national colors with visible pride.
Let’s stand with the Ukraniains and “fly their flag” while we send whatever dollars we have to give and a prayer for the people — civilians and soldiers — who are fighting to preserve their democracy.
How to Help, from The Washington PostCare, https://www.care.org/our-work/disaster-response/emergencies/ukraine-humanitarian-crisis. Care has partnered with People in Need and hopes to build a fund that can reach 4 million people, especially women, girls and the elderly. Donations can be made at peopleinneed.net.
Doctors Without Borders, which works in conflict zones, is partnering with volunteers in Ukraine to help people travel to health-care facilities and working to ensure that people have access to health care and medicine. To support their effort, Doctors Without Borders.org.
The International Rescue Committee, founded in 1933, helps those affected by humanitarian crises around the world. According to the website, the IRC is on the ground in Poland and working to help displaced families. The site offers suggestions on how you can assist Ukraine, such as welcoming refugees and social medial activism. Go to irc.org.
Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross provides assistance for victims of armed conflict and has been working in Ukraine since 2014 to supply emergency assistance and support hospitals with medical equipment. To support the ICRC’s efforts in Ukraine, you can donate at icrc.org.
Journalists with the Kyiv Independent have done tremendous work covering the war, offering the world constant updates as they fear for themselves, their families and their homes. The Independent has started a GoFundMe page asking for support. “[Ukraine’s reporters] have shown extraordinary courage, but the reality on the ground is that most operations cannot continue from Ukraine alone.” One organizer wrote, “This fundraiser is aimed at helping media relocate, set-up back offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.”
Project Hope an international health-care organization founded in the United States in 1958, works to empower healthcare workers facing health crises, according to its website. For the Ukraine invasion, the organization says its emergency teams in Europe are sending medical supplies and standing by to provide health screening and care for refugees. You can donate at Project Hope.org.
Razom for Ukraine was founded in 2014 and has since launched efforts to build a stronger democracy in the country. Now, according to its website, the nonprofit is “focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items. We have a large procurement team of volunteers that tracks down and purchases supplies and a logistics team that then gets them to Ukraine.” Razom — which means “together” in Ukrainian — posted a list of the lifesaving supplies it has already purchased and is asking for more support at Razomforukraine.org.
Save the Children, founded more than a century ago, is blunt about the grueling nature of its work: “We work in the hardest-to-reach places, where it’s toughest to be a child,” its homepage says. The organization says it is “gravely concerned” for the children of Ukraine and Afghanistan. Its donation page says that $50 can prevent three children from going hungry for a month, $150 can provide warm blankets for 30 children, and $300 can furnish masks to refugee health workers on the front lines. Donate at savethechildren.org.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs oversees U. N. Crisis Relief with donations going toward U.N. efforts to fund work in humanitarian crises. Primary goals include supporting lifesaving activities, filling funding gaps and expanding assistance in hard-to-reach areas, according to its website. You can donate at crisisrelief.un.org.
The World Food Programme, the U.N.’s anti-hunger humanitarian organization, has launched emergency relief operations in Ukraine and surrounding border countries. WFP says it is scaling up to provide food assistance and has deployed 400 tons of food to the Ukrainian border this week. To support their efforts, donate at wfpusa.org.
Voices of Children, a charitable foundation based in Ukraine, has been serving the psychological needs of children affected by the war in the country’s east since 2015, according to its website. Many of its psychologists are based in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, areas that have long been controlled by Russian-backed separatists and that are on the front lines of the current, wider conflict. Now, Voices of Children is providing assistance to children and families all over Ukraine, even helping with evacuations. You can donate at voicesofthechildren.org.
Locally, many faith communities are organizing resources to donate to Ukraine.
As with all charitable giving, be certain you know to whom you are donating. Help is needed — without question — but, with help comes an unfortunate need for caution.