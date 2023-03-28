The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Morgan Frost scored his second goal of the game with 2:15 left in the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Brendan Gallagher and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for the Canadiens, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
Red Wings 7, Penguins 4
DETROIT — David Perron had a hat trick in the third period, and Detroit overcame the ejection of head coach Derek Lalonde to beat Pittsburgh.
Perron posted his ninth career three-goal game.
Lalonde was assessed a game misconduct during the second period. He profanely argued after unsuccessfully challenging Pittsburgh’s third goal on a claim of goalie interference.
Predators, Bruins 1
BOSTON — Juuse Saros stopped 35 shots, Cody Glass scored late in the second period, and Nashville beat NHL-best Boston, halting the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak.
Chasing the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot, the Predators won for just the third time in eight games. Former Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon added an empty-netter late in the third.
Boston, which matched its franchise record of 1970-71 with its 57th victory on Sunday, is five away from tying the league record of victories in a regular season with eight games left.
Rangers 6, Blue Jackets 2
NEW YORK — Filip Chytil, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane scored early, and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves as New York beat hapless Columbus.
Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck also had goals for the Rangers, who clinched a playoff berth on their day off Monday, and then won for the seventh time in eight games. They are 9-1-1 in their last 11, and moved two points behind second-place New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division. They play the Devils on Thursday in Newark.
Lightning 4, Hurricanes 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, and Tampa Bay snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Carolina.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves, including 12 in the third period, for his third shutout of the season.
Blues 6, Canucks 5, OT
ST. LOUIS — Jakub Vrana scored two goals, leading St. Louis to an overtime victory over Vancouver.
The Blues improved to 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
Stars 4, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO — Tyler Seguin, Colin Miller, Joe Pavelski and Luke Glendening scored as Dallas topped skidding Chicago.