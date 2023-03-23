The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — John Tortorella needed one word to sum up if 700 career wins meant anything to the Flyers coach.
“No.”
OK, then. Good thing the brusque Stanley Cup winner isn’t paid by the word.
James van Riemsdyk scored the only goal in a shootout, and Philadelphia beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Thursday night for Tortorella’s 700th victory.
Tortorella is 700-573-181 in 1,454 games as an NHL head coach.
Rangers 2, Hurricanes 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Adam Fox ended a 24-game stretch without a goal for New York.
Blues 4, Red Wings 3
DETROIT — Sammy Blais scored the go-ahead goal, Joel Hofer made 27 saves, and St. Louis held off Detroit.
Bruins 4, Canadiens 2
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored his 49th goal, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Boston overcame a sluggish performance to win its fifth straight.
Capitals 6, Blackhawks 1
WASHINGTON — John Carlson had a goal and an assist in his return from a fractured skull, and Washington beat Chicago.
Senators 7, Lightning 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Alex DeBrincat and Brady Tkachuk each scored two goals, and Ottawa cruised to a victory over Tampa Bay.
Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Auston Matthews had two goals for Toronto, and Matt Murray made 33 saves as the Maple Leafs won for the third time in four games.
Predators 2, Kraken 1, SO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene and Philip Tomasino scored in the shootout to lead Nashville.