The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — All-Star Kevin Hayes scored one of five Flyers goals in the second period to lift them to their fourth straight win, 6-2 over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
Hayes was a surprise selection as the Flyers’ selection to All-Star weekend, earning the nod over standout winger Travis Konecny or goalie Carter Hart. Konecny did score his 20th goal of the season to start the scoring surge for the Flyers in the second.
Joel Farabee, Wade Allison and Ivan Provorov also scored for the 5-2 lead that kept their hot streak rolling. Michael Carcone and Nick Ritchie scored for the Flyers.
Predators 5, Hurricanes 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead. Saros stopped all 28 shots in the third. Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm and Cody Glass also scored for Nashville, which has a four-game point streak.
Colton Sissons had an empty-net goal, and Alexandre Carrier provided two assists. Paul Stastny, Brady Skjei and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina. Brett Pesce had two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 20 shots.
Capitals 6, Blue Jackets 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — T.J. Oshie scored twice and the Capitals used a four-goal second period to beat Columbus for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory.
Washington has won 12 of its last 15 games, with points in eight straight. Columbus has lost nine of its last 10. Oshie, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Martin Fehervary and Garnet Hathaway scored in the second period, and Oshie and Alex Ovechkin added third-period goals.
Dylan Strome contributed three assists, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two helpers, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 25 shots. Johnny Gaudreau and Gavin Bayreuther scored for Columbus, and Emil Bemstrom had two assists. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots in his first start since Dec. 13.
Rangers 4, Canadiens 1
MONTREAL — Filip Chytil had two goals and the Rangers scored three times in less than six minutes during the second period.
Chris Kreider snapped a scoreless tie with a short-handed goal and defenseman Braden Schneider also scored for the surging Rangers, who won their third straight and improved to 11-2-1 in their past 14 games. Jaroslav Halak made 17 saves. Chytil’s first goal made it 3-0 at 13:27 of the second, 59 seconds after Schneider scored.
Chytil added a power-play goal into an empty net with 70 seconds left in the third. Joel Armia scored his first goal of the season 14:46 into the third for the Canadiens, who have lost seven games in a row.
Kraken 5, Maple Leafs 1
TORONTO — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the Kraken beat the Maple Leafs for their third straight victory.
Jared McCann had a goal and an assist to help Seattle improve to 21-12-4. Eeli Tolvanen opened the scoring for the Kraken on the power play, with Matty Beniers and Alex Wennberg adding goals. John Tavares had a power-play goal for Toronto and Matt Murray made 21 saves.
The Maple Leafs dropped to 23-9-7. Just 14 seconds after Tavares tied it midway through the second period, Dunn handcuffed Murray with a wrist shot that dropped to the ice off the goalie’s arm and slid over the goal line.
Blues 5, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Ivan Barbashev tied the game late in the second period and set up Brandon Saad’s go-ahead goal early in the third to lead the Blues.
Robert Thomas scored twice, Jordan Kyrou once and Jordan Binnington made 36 saves as the Blues improved to 7-2-3 in their last 12 games. Thomas iced the game with an empty-net goal with 43 seconds to play. Jack Hughes scored twice for New Jersey and Nico Hishier tallied on a two-man advantage with 7:51 left to play to make the end exciting.