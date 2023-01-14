The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night as Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for 30-goal seasons.
Ovechkin has scored at least 30 goals for 17 seasons, tying him with Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history. He tied the game at 1 with 2:04 left in the first period. Philadelphia titled the ice back in its favor with two goals in 49 seconds in the second period. James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison both capitalized on miscues from Darcy Kuemper and poor coverage by Washington, who has been outscored 11-7 over the last four games.
The Flyers have won three straight games, including both games of their home-and-home series with the Capitals, and eight of their last 11 overall.
Carter Hart finished with 39 saves for his third win in four starts and made a couple of ten-bell saves to shut down Washington’s three power play opportunities. The Capitals have gone four straight games without a power-play goal and are 0-for-9 over that span.
Kuemper stopped 22 for the Capitals, who continued to experiment with different line combinations as Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson continue to get comfortable.
Flames 6, Stars 5
DALLAS — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat Dallas.
Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games. Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win the matchup of backup goaltenders.
Joe Pavelski had two goals and an assist for the Stars, who are winless in two straight and four of their last six games.
Blue Jackets 4, Red Wings 3
DETROIT — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak.
Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games.
Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11.
Olli Maatta, Jake Walman and Lucas Raymond scored third-period goals for the Red Wings, and Ville Husso made 21 saves. Detroit beat Winnipeg and Toronto to open its three-game homestand.
Islanders 2, Canadiens 1
NEW YORK — Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored first-period goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as New York snapped a four-game losing.
Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal midway through the third. The Islanders had lost the first two games of their five-game homestand to Dallas and Minnesota after dropping three of four on a Western road trip to start the calendar year.
Hurricanes 2, Penguins 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Frederik Andersen stopped 33 shots and overcame a mishap in the third period as the Hurricanes beat the Penguins.
Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won two in a row since a four-game skid. Rickard Rakell scored on a third-period power play for the Penguins, who were trying to win for the third time in four games. Casey DeSmith had 34 saves.
Panthers 4, Canucks 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Panthers beat Vancouver. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina.
Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves. Jack Studnicka, Tyler Myers and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin had 26 saves in the loss.
Avalanche 7, Senators 0
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season.
Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old team record for goals at the halfway point of the regular season. Colorado had lost seven of eight games and was two days removed from a loss to the last-place Chicago Blackhawks.
The seven goals are the most the Avalanche have scored this season.Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado.
Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 3
BOSTON — Matt Grzelcyk scored the tiebreaking goal with 76 seconds left to give Boston a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and prevent the Bruins from losing back-to-back games for the first time all season.
Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1 before Boston took its first lead at 3-2 on A.J Greer’s goal midway through the second period. But Auston Matthews, returning from an undisclosed injury that cost him two games, tied it for Toronto early in the third.
It stayed that way until Grzelcyk slapped the puck through a screen and into the net. Toronto goalie Matt Murray complained that he had been interfered with, but there was no challenge.
Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 18 shots. The Bruins have the NHL’s best record — 11 points ahead of Atlantic Division rival Toronto.
The Maple Leafs had beaten Boston four straight, dating to before the pandemic.
Michael Bunting and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs.