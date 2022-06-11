On my 40th birthday, a friend gave me a button that said “everything up to the age of 40 is just rehearsal.” I laughed when I read the message, and I was also in the process of a nasty divorce. What do I do now? I’m a single guy with a good job but has my life been a rehearsal? When I wasn’t with my sons on a weekend, I read about an author named Joseph Campbell who was a professor of literature specializing in mythology and religion. One of his often-repeated statements was “follow your bliss” and it planted itself in my brain. Follow your bliss? What does that mean? I instantly thought of my teenage years when I read a book called “The Happy Hooker.” Wow, she had quite a life, and of course it appeared she followed her bliss! But no, not for me because I didn’t have the looks (started losing my hair at 16 years old) or the interest in that lifestyle.
In reading Campbell, “Follow Your Bliss” was simply to find those things that you’re passionate about, give you a deep sense of happiness and pursue them. I spent a few weekends trying to figure it out and found that I was already doing some of them. My job was working with people with physical and intellectual disabilities and I enjoyed it very much. It seemed like a good fit. I also loved writing and talking with people and I worked with local newspapers in covering high school sports and school board and borough council meetings. Because my youngest son had cystic fibrosis (CF), I decided to start an organization called Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc. (PACFI) in 1985 and it continues to this day as an organization that provides supports, services, and financial assistance to Pennsylvania citizens affected by CF and funds CF research. I was “busily” happy and I decided that if I never got married or dated again that I loved being me and doing what I was doing. In essence, I was already following my bliss but didn’t really know it until it slapped me in the face. A further “bliss” was meeting my current wife and both our mothers noted “He/She is the best thing that ever happened to Him/Her!” Chalk one up for the wisdom of Moms. We’ve been together for 32 years and we still think Elton John wrote the song “The One” about us.
Even though my youngest son, Burke, died due to CF in 1997, I found myself deeply sad but at the same time happy because I did everything I could do to help him. A psychic friend told me that “Burke wants you to know: Think of the most fun you ever had on Earth, multiply it times one million, and that’s what it’s like here.” I cried when he said that, and to this day I cry and smile when I think about it. Also, I wrote a book about his life entitled “Burke’s Tour” and it includes the many people and businesses who have helped PACFI. Burke P. Bear, the teddy bear that was named after him, went on tour in 1998 and has visited every state and 37 countries in helping to raise over $1 million for CF research and for providing financial assistance to PA individuals and families affected by CF.
From this Old Codger’s point of view, I’m a mostly happy guy with a blessed and blissful life despite many mistakes and the normal ups and downs. My wish for all of you is to do the same: Find your bliss and follow your bliss! And you really don’t have to wait until your 40th birthday!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.