I want to begin by sharing a few stories that have fed my heart and my mood recently.
On a recent Sunday morning, a child, who happens to have autism, came running up to the front of the sanctuary while I was preaching. I paused in anticipation of him coming toward me, wanting in the worst way to show me a balloon he had found in the nursery. I listened and we spoke for a moment, then I asked him to turn around and say “hi” to everyone. He did. and everyone obliged his greeting with big smiles, waves, and a “hello” back. Off he went, back to the nursery. There, in that moment, I saw God. The child came with reckless, joyful abandon to show me something he was so excited about — my heart was touched, my soul was fed.
Earlier that morning, another gentleman had taken the microphone to make a prayer request and to ask for help in his housing situation. At the end of the service, two people stopped in the greeting line to tell me they had spoken with him and offered him assistance in his process. There. Right there. I saw God. and there, too, I saw hope, and grace. My heart was touched and my soul was fed.
At the end of the same service, our acolyte for the day was still in Children’s Church, so one of our Lay Leaders grabbed-up another one of our miracle children — one that was not supposed to survive birth — and is now two years old and awaiting a kidney transplant. There he was. Being carried up to extinguish the candle and carry the Christ light out into the world. With his gaze fixed on the flame of the “light of Christ,” there I saw God. There I saw hope. There my soul was fed.
And it’s not just in this faith community. It is in so many others. I see hope and my soul is fed when I see and hear about “The Takery” in Sunbury, a multi-faith, multi-denominational, community effort to offer free homemade baked goods, food and much needed products to those who need them. Here again, my soul is fed. I see and hear of food distributions all over the valley, I hear of and know of programs to provide women with hygiene products and my soul is fed. I read about and see groups getting together to provide food and clothing, coats for winter, and backpacks for our children to take home to help provide food for a weekend, and my soul is fed, because I see people in community feeding others and it feeds my soul.
I read stories and have experienced first-hand how local programs teach recipients about ways they can get ahead and make a difference finally ending the patterns of poverty in their lives, and my soul is fed. I see local free pantries and free libraries popping up all over the valley and my soul is fed.
And then when I hear of people fretting and worrying, repeating news story after news story and quoting political commercials, I cringe, because I wonder, what are we allowing ourselves to be fed?
And I think of a story of two wolves that one of my best friends shared with me some years ago. The story comes from Native American tradition and is credited to the Cherokee or Lenape people. If you haven’t heard it, here is how I remember it:
A grandfather and his grandson were walking in the woods one day and sat down on a log to talk. The grandfather began to explain to his grandson that there are two wolves fighting within him. He shared: “I have a fight going on in me. It’s taking place between two wolves. One is evil – he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority and ego.”
The grandfather looked at his wide-eyed grandson and went on. “The other wolf embodies positive emotions. He is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith. Both wolves are fighting to the death.”
Finally, after a moment of silence, the grandfather looked at his young grandson and said: “The same fight is going on inside you and every other person, too.”
Filled with curiosity the grandson looked up at his grandfather and asked, “Which wolf will win?”
The grandfather simply replied: “The one you feed.”
This story always reminds me that we each have a choice. It leads me to wonder, which wolf am I feeding in my life?
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ in Milton. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org