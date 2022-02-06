Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Jan. 1 to Jan. 30, 2022.

MONTOUR

DTA

Date of report: 01-18

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

TAPITAS NYC

Date of report: 01-31

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ASIAN EXPRESS

Date of report: 01-28

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 01-27

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITAL PIZZA

Date of report: 01-27

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the dish sink area was blocked by a container and not accessible at all times for employee use.)

PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA

Date of report: 01-27

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged baked goods not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and net weight.) 2(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #199

Date of report: 01-27

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoff installed on mop sink downstream from vacuum breaker.)

VFW POST #8206

Date of report: 01-21

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNBURY SUB SHOP

Date of report: 01-20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BAMSE’S PB & J BAR

Date of report: 01-18

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOTVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 01-18

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SQUEEZE IN & DIP IN

Date of report: 01-07

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 01-06

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food service-warewashing area: removed due to not repairable.)

LINE MTN TREVORTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 01-06

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker (against Federal Bldg Code).)

MCDONALD’S #13543

Date of report: 01-05

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAMOKIN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 01-05

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Manitowoc ice machine observed with heavy mold-like substance accumulations along production area.)

SNAPPER’S

Date of report: 01-05

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #135

Date of report: 01-05

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Right ice chute in self-service soda area observed with heavy mold-like substance accumulations.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish sink at the time of this inspection.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #207

Date of report: 01-05

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIRO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO

Date of report: 01-05

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WARRIOR RUN HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 01-04

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WARRIOR RUN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 01-04

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

CLEVER CROW’S MILK & MORE

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #6852

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAMILY DOLLAR #28016

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MID PENN BEVERAGE

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VINCE’S PIZZA & FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

WEST SNYDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENDY’S #19117

Date of report: 01-12

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HUMMELS WHARF FIRE COMPANY

Date of report: 01-04

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKETS STORE #226

Date of report: 01-04

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

AMAZING GRACE MINISTRIES

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BREAKING BREAD CO AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAVE WERT — POPCORN & COTTON CANDY

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ESCH’S SOFT PRETZELS

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GABLE HOUSE BAKERY AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOOVER’S FRESH PRODUCE AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINDA’S DELI

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MAROUSI’S FARM AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCHLEGEL’S FARM FRESH FRUIT AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SMOKIN BILL AT FARMER’S MARKETS

Date of report: 01-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PURITY CANDY

Date of report: 01-21

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BISON PIZZA

Date of report: 01-20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PANDALY GROCERY & DELI

Date of report: 01-20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAVY’S FRESH MARKET

Date of report: 01-14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES LEWISBURG

Date of report: 01-14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG CLUB

Date of report: 01-14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ABRANA MARIE’S

Date of report: 01-12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of food residuals on top exterior and front of mechanical dishwasher.) 2(Accumulation of dust on hood filters above cookline.) 3(Black buildup on post can opener blade.)

GRAM’S

Date of report: 01-05

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hood filters above deep fryers exhibiting a heavy buildup of grease-dust.)

LEWISBURG HOTEL

Date of report: 01-05

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Self closers broken on women’s restroom door.)

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 01-05

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TONINO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 01-05

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of old food residuals around floor drain under 3-compartment sink. Also, buildup on the bottom of the storage rack in same location.) 2(ServSafe posted expired Jan 2021. Owner to post new certificate in public view and will email sanitarian a copy of certificate.) 3(Buildup of static dust-mold-like residue on fan guards, fan box, drain pipe for drain pan and back wall-conduit in walk-in cooler.)

