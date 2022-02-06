Food service location inspections from Jan. 1 to Jan. 30, 2022.
MONTOUR
DTA
Date of report: 01-18
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
TAPITAS NYC
Date of report: 01-31
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ASIAN EXPRESS
Date of report: 01-28
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 01-27
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITAL PIZZA
Date of report: 01-27
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the dish sink area was blocked by a container and not accessible at all times for employee use.)
PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA
Date of report: 01-27
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged baked goods not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and net weight.) 2(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #199
Date of report: 01-27
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoff installed on mop sink downstream from vacuum breaker.)
VFW POST #8206
Date of report: 01-21
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNBURY SUB SHOP
Date of report: 01-20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BAMSE’S PB & J BAR
Date of report: 01-18
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 01-18
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SQUEEZE IN & DIP IN
Date of report: 01-07
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 01-06
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food service-warewashing area: removed due to not repairable.)
LINE MTN TREVORTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 01-06
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker (against Federal Bldg Code).)
MCDONALD’S #13543
Date of report: 01-05
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAMOKIN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 01-05
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Manitowoc ice machine observed with heavy mold-like substance accumulations along production area.)
SNAPPER’S
Date of report: 01-05
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #135
Date of report: 01-05
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Right ice chute in self-service soda area observed with heavy mold-like substance accumulations.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish sink at the time of this inspection.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #207
Date of report: 01-05
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIRO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO
Date of report: 01-05
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WARRIOR RUN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 01-04
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WARRIOR RUN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 01-04
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
CLEVER CROW’S MILK & MORE
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #6852
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAMILY DOLLAR #28016
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MID PENN BEVERAGE
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VINCE’S PIZZA & FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
WEST SNYDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENDY’S #19117
Date of report: 01-12
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HUMMELS WHARF FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 01-04
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKETS STORE #226
Date of report: 01-04
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
AMAZING GRACE MINISTRIES
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BREAKING BREAD CO AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAVE WERT — POPCORN & COTTON CANDY
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ESCH’S SOFT PRETZELS
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GABLE HOUSE BAKERY AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOOVER’S FRESH PRODUCE AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINDA’S DELI
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MAROUSI’S FARM AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCHLEGEL’S FARM FRESH FRUIT AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SMOKIN BILL AT FARMER’S MARKETS
Date of report: 01-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PURITY CANDY
Date of report: 01-21
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BISON PIZZA
Date of report: 01-20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PANDALY GROCERY & DELI
Date of report: 01-20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAVY’S FRESH MARKET
Date of report: 01-14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES LEWISBURG
Date of report: 01-14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG CLUB
Date of report: 01-14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ABRANA MARIE’S
Date of report: 01-12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of food residuals on top exterior and front of mechanical dishwasher.) 2(Accumulation of dust on hood filters above cookline.) 3(Black buildup on post can opener blade.)
GRAM’S
Date of report: 01-05
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hood filters above deep fryers exhibiting a heavy buildup of grease-dust.)
LEWISBURG HOTEL
Date of report: 01-05
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Self closers broken on women’s restroom door.)
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 01-05
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TONINO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 01-05
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of old food residuals around floor drain under 3-compartment sink. Also, buildup on the bottom of the storage rack in same location.) 2(ServSafe posted expired Jan 2021. Owner to post new certificate in public view and will email sanitarian a copy of certificate.) 3(Buildup of static dust-mold-like residue on fan guards, fan box, drain pipe for drain pan and back wall-conduit in walk-in cooler.)