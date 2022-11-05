Food service location inspections from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022
MONTOUR
QUALITY INN
Date of report: 10-11
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. (No chlorine sanitizer hooked up under the mechanical dishwasher. Person in charge had chlorine available and will hook up to machine.) 2 (No sanitizer test strips available for mechanical dishwasher.)
SUBWAY #14851
Date of report: 10-11
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Two food prep employees observed wearing a watch and a bracelet.) 2. (No Quat test strips available)
DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-14
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. (Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical station installed on mop sink faucet downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)
DANVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-14
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Flaking paint on exterior and interior hood surfaces over cooking area. Buildup of dust on hood filters in same area.) 2 (A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility.)
DANVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-14
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Chemical station attached to the mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)
DTA
Date of report: 10-14
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LIBERTY-VALLEY ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 10-14
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Residue and water scale particles in bottom of ice scoop holder at ice bin.) 2 (Shutoff valve and chemical station installed on mop sink faucet downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.) 3 (Buildup of water scale, dust and rusting areas on top of mechanical dishwasher. 4. Employee restroom does not have a self-closer installed.)
NORTHUMBERLAND
LITTLE ADDY’S CAFE
Date of report: 10-04
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FREE FALLIN GRILL
Date of report: 10-04
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE HOUND & MOON BAKERY
Date of report: 10-06
Town: Sunbury
Complaint: Yes
Violations: None
DANLEY’S HOTEL
Date of report: 10-06
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the refrigerator.)
KND’S PIZZA
Date of report: 10-07
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed the ceiling in the walk-in cooler, with an accumulation of dust.)
GIUGI’S PIZZERIA RESTAURANT
Date of report: 10-08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EAST SUNBURY HOSE CO. #1
Date of report: 10-08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICUS HOSE CO.
Date of report: 10-08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WARRIOR RUN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-11
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Semi-soft mouse droppings observed on shelves, on floor and behind walk-in freezer in dry storage rooms. No food items were observed chewed into or damaged. Droppings to be cleaned up and shelves sanitized. More glue boards or traps to be placed along floor-wall juncture. Increased monitoring by maintenance suggested. Food staff will order more large containers to store any bagged food items such as sugar, flour, pancake mix, pasta, etc... Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)
WARRIOR RUN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-11
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-11
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Semi-soft mouse droppings observed on shelves and floor in dry storage room. No food items were observed chewed into or damaged. Droppings to be cleaned up and shelves sanitized. More glue boards or traps to be placed along floor-wall juncture. Increased monitoring by maintenance suggested. Food staff will make sure to store any bagged food items such as sugar, flour, pancake mix, chips, pasta, etc... in tote containers. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)
PEACHEY’S BULK FOODS
Date of report: 10-11
Town: Turbotvill
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Ingredients missing on some packaged items — to include graham cracker crumbs, animal crackers, some pastas, gelatins, chocolate nut clusters and candy corn.)
VFW POST #1532
Date of report: 10-12
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (QAC test strips could not be located during the inspection.) 2 (3-compartment sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink.) 3 (Buildup of dust and grease on right hood filters above deep fryers.)
LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-12
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No backflow device installed on green hose at mop sink.) 2 (One food prep employee observed wearing a watch.) 3 (No hand wash reminder signs posted at hand sinks in kitchen.)
LINE MOUNTAIN ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 10-12
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Some spots of black mold-like residue forming on wall behind pre-rinse area of mechanical dishwasher.)
BOONDOCKS WOOD FIRED GRILL
Date of report: 10-12
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY
Date of report: 10-13
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed wearing bracelet during food prep.)
PINE LANE HERBS & FOOD
Date of report: 10-13
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-13
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-13
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 10-13
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TC BBQ & CATERING MFF 4
Date of report: 10-14
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN JERSEY FOOD MART
Date of report: 10-18
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LIL’ ORBITS DONUTS @ HAUNTED HOUSE
Date of report: 10-18
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RISE DONUT KITCHEN
Date of report: 10-21
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SON OF A BUTCHER BBQ MFF4
Date of report: 10-24
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-24
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHIEF SHIKELLAMY EL SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-24
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Employee restroom door is not self-closing.)
7-ELEVEN 40402A
Date of report: 10-27
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (4 gallons of milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 10-24.) 2 (No Food Employee Certificate posted nor available for review.) 3 (Chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)
RIDGEVIEW FOODS
Date of report: 10-27
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
ARBY’S #7142
Date of report: 10-12
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Dust buildup on fan guards in walk-in cooler and on ceiling air intake grids above menu board and food prep zone.) 2 (Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical dispensing station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve. REPEAT VIOLATION)
CHERISHED TREASURES
Date of report: 10-17
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIT STOP
Date of report: 10-20
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-21
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Pink mold-like residue forming along lip of ice deflector plate in ice machine bin.)
SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-21
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (One food employee observed preparing food with watch on arm.)
SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE
Date of report: 10-21
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10-21
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Apple cider with no label observed in facility. FSD was able to provide processor’s name and address. Sanitarian not able to verify that processor was registered with the State. Product was pulled from usage and sanitarian has left phone message with processor. Cider can not be used at this time since it can not be determined if cider was properly pasteurized.)
DREAMERS ICE CREAM AND SUBS
Date of report: 10-21
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bags of ice packaged at this facility are not labeled with name of facility and address.) 2 (Single use containers being reused for further food storage.)
SUBWAY #52838
Date of report: 10-24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
STARBUCKS COFFEE #14063
Date of report: 10-24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No hot water at handsink at service counter. Water only getting to 65F after running for several minutes. Handsink in back reached 100F quickly.)
BELLA’S PIZZA LLC
Date of report: 10-24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No soap at the hand sink at prep counter.) 2 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.) 3 (Meatballs, eggs and cheese held at 50-53F instead of 41F or below. In refrigerator >2 hours. All were disposed of. ~$10 worth. Lunch items in refrigerator
ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Date of report: 10-24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
There were no reports in this time frame.