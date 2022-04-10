All religions are equal under the law, but contradictory beliefs can’t all be true. Even so, it’s likely most well-intentioned religious people aspire to higher standards than agenda-driven secularists, who spurn the notion that human beings are created in God’s image.
These people are fools, but they’re not stupid. They know God and the human soul are divine, and can’t be analyzed scientifically. They trivialize religious arguments because their fragile egos can’t handle the conclusions. Egocentrism tends to harden hearts and soften brains. Hard hearts and soft brains naturally favor sloth.
Sloth is spiritual laziness or apathy. By its nature, this deadly sin deprives the soul of excellence. Deprived souls are hungry souls, easily persuaded to feed on nonsense. Sloth is especially wicked when it’s passed on to children and youth.
For thousands of years, regular folks observed the universe and reasoned the existence of a higher power. They sought communion with it through prayers, rituals, and sacrifices. Despite imperfections, this set the stage for something much greater.
This greater knowledge is called Divine Revelation. There’s plenty of circumstantial, testimonial, documentary, and miracle evidence readily available that support claims that God exists, and has communicated indirectly with mankind through prophecy, miracles, and scripture, and directly by his incarnation, life, death, and the resurrection.
The Christian message has always been divisive, and faithful followers treated with contempt. Unfortunately, division and contempt have escalated over the centuries even among Christians themselves. That’s never an excuse for watering down Divine Revelation to mere philosophy, opinion, nature worship, or New Age stuff.
The snootiest fools accuse Christians, particularly Catholics, of blind faith. It’s likely, these geniuses never read a single article from a Church Father, Encyclical, Ecumenical Council Decree, or Catechism. However, they’re pretty good at cherry-picking Bible verses.
It doesn’t stop here! They continue to unmask their ignorance every time they regurgitate half-cocked comments from history. They painstakingly sift through tertiary sources like Wikipedia to backfill their biases but ignore counterarguments that debunk legends and provide fuller context to the long, rich, and complex history of Christianity.
How about virtue signalers and radical academics? The former act outraged over sins committed by Christians, but celebrate dubious court decisions like Roe, Casey, and Obergefell. The latter shortchanges students every time they ignore, downplay, or misrepresent the plethora of positive contributions Christianity has made to humanity.
Group-thinkers love blanket condemnations of religion. That’s why they can denigrate every faith tradition, and every believer as if there’s no difference between them. Now, saints, sages, and seekers can be tarred and feathered along with fanatics, kooks, and perverts.
Today, millions of narcissistic fools worship at the altars of pleasure, possessions, power, or praise. They mark time on their godless self-centered hamster wheels until the grim reaper cancels them. No wonder our country is swamped with depression, hopelessness, and addiction.
Human beings are body-soul creations, and both need proper nurturing for optimal health. Christianity nurtures the body with corporal works of mercy and nurtures the soul with spiritual works of mercy, scriptures, sacraments, and liturgies that engage the senses, enlighten the intellect and guide the will toward God. Otherwise, human life is mere biology.
Every sane person desires happiness. Experience confirms that temporal happiness is attainable but it’s fleeting. Christian faith assures that eternal happiness is attainable and it’s permanent. Contrary to popular belief, temporal and eternal happiness are not mutually exclusive. In unison, they shed light on the proper end of faith, reason, religion, education, vocation, and politics.
Reasonable people understand that wise people order their lives accordingly!
Larry Lahiff lives in Lewisburg.