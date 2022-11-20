Football
HIGH SCHOOL
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS A
Steelton-Highspire 37, Windber 7
Northern Lehigh 40, Lackawanna Trail 7
Northern Cambria 12, Penns Manor 6
Port Allegheny 21, Brockway 14
Reynolds 28, Eisenhower 14
Bishop Canevin 49, South Side 21
Union 18, Rochest 16
Quarterfinals
Port Allegheny vs. Reynolds, Friday at Bradford HS, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs Union, Friday at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.
Northern Lehigh at Steelton-Highspire, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Northern Cambria vs. Canton, Friday at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Dec. 2-3
TBA
Final
Dec 8
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2A
First round
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Penns Valley 35
Southern Columbia 48, Mount Carmel 18
Trinity 24, West Catholic 0
Executive Education 42, Lakeland 15
Steel Valley 32, Neshannock 17
Beaver Falls 54, Sto-Rox 16
Westinghouse 44, Central Clarion 8
Farrell 26, Sharpsville 0
Quarterfinals
Steel Valley vs. Beaver Valls, Friday at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Westinghose vs. Farrell, Saturday at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle vs Southern Columbia, Friday at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Executive Education at Trinity, Friday, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Dec. 2-3
TBA
Final
Dec 9
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
First round
Neumann-Goretti 22, Scranton Prep 14
Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14
Danville 41, Loyalsock 20
Wyomissing 63, West Perry 7
Grove City 42, Slippery Rock 23
Central 35, Clearfield 6
Belle Vernon 42, Freeport 0
Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 0
Quarterfinals
Central at Grove City, Friday, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth, Saturday at Arcisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Neumann-Goretti vs. Northwestern Lehigh, Saturday at South Philadelphia Supersite, 1 p.m.
Wyomissing at Danville, Friday, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Dec. 2-3
TBA
Final
Dec 10
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, noon
CLASS 4A
First round
Bishop McDevitt 47, Twin Valley 3
Manheim Central 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 7
Bonner-Prendie 33, Interboro 21
Crestwood 12, Valley View 7
Aliquippa 42, McKeesport 7
Central Valley 19, Thomas Jefferson 0
Meadville 27, Juniata 14
Allentown Central Catholic 38, Jersey Shore 31 (OT)
Quarterfinals
Aliquippa vs. Central Valley, Friday at Acrisure Stadiun, 8 p.m.
Meadville vs. Allentown Central Catholic, Friday at Bald Eagle Area HS, 7 p.m.
Manheim Central at Bishop McDevitt, Friday, 6 p.m.
Bonner-Prendie vs. Crestwood, Saturday at South Philadelphia Supersite, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Dec. 2-3
TBA
Final
Dec 8
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
First round
Upper Dublin 30, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 0
West Chester Rustin 28, Strath Haven 27
Imhotep Charter 14, Roman Catholic 6
Whitehall 34, Delaware Valley 13
Cocalico 21, Northern York 7
Exeter Township 32, Solanco 8
Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 3
Quarterfinals
Cocalico at Exeter Township, Friday, 7 p.m.
West Chester Rustin at Upper Dublin, Friday, 7 p.m.
Imhotep Charter vs. Whitehall, Saturday at Germantown Supersite, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Dec. 2-3
TBA
Final
Dec 9
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A
First round
Parkland 35, Bethlehem Freedom 10
St. Joseph's Prep 49, Northeast 0
Garnet Valley 28, Downingtown East 17
Central Bucks West 14, Perkiomen Valley 13
State College 57, McDowell 50
North Allegheny 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21
Manheim Township 42, Hempfield 7
Harrisburg 44, Central York 7
Quarterfinals
North Allegheny at State College, Friday, 7 p.m.
Manheim Township at Harrisburg, Saturday, 1 p.m.
St. Joe's Prep vs. Parkland, Saturday at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 1 p.m.
Central Bucks West at Garnet Valley, Friday, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Dec. 2-3
TBA
Final
Dec 10
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Nov. 26
Elon at Furman, noon
Davidson at Richmond, 2 p.m.
St. Francis at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Fordham at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at Weber State, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Eastern Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Idaho at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Montana, 10 p.m.
Second round
Dec. 3
Fordham-New Hampshire winner at Holy Cross, noon
Elon-Furman winner at Incarnate Word, 2 pm.
Gardner-Webb-Eastern Kentucky winner at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Idaho-SE Louisiana winner at Samford, 3 p.m.
St. Francis-Delaware winner at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.
North Dakota-Weber State winner at Montana State, 3 p.m.
SE Missiouri-Montana winner vs. North Dakota State, 3:30 p.m.
Davidson-Richmond winner at Sacrmento State, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Dec. 9-10
TBA
Semifinals
Dec. 16-17
TBA
Championship
Jan. 8
Frisco, Texas
TBA, 2 p.m.
DIVISION II PLAYOFFS
First round
Ashland 20, Notre Dame (Ohio) 13
Shepherd 16, New Haven 13
Slippery Rock 17, Assumption
Wingate 32, Virgina Union 7
Delta State 51, Fayetteville State 0
West Florida 45, Limestone 19
NW Missouri State 47, Ouachita Baptist 17
Ferris State 41, Davenpoort 7
Pittsburg State 35, Indianapolis 0
Bemidji State 31, Winona State 7
Col. School of Mines 45, CSU Pueblo 24
Minnesota State 26, Wayne State 9
Second Round
Saturday
Ashland vs. Indiana (Pa.)
Shepherd vs. Slippery Rock
Benedict vs. Wingate
West Florida vs. Delta State
Grand Valley State vs. NW Missouri State
Ferris State vs. Pittsburg State
Angelo State vs. Bemidji State
Col. School of Mines vs. Minnesota State
Quarterfinals
Dec. 3
TBA
Semifinals
Dec. 10
TBA
Championship
Dec. 17
TBA, 1 p.m.