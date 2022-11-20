Football

HIGH SCHOOL

PIAA PLAYOFFS

CLASS A

Steelton-Highspire 37, Windber 7

Northern Lehigh 40, Lackawanna Trail 7

Northern Cambria 12, Penns Manor 6

Port Allegheny 21, Brockway 14

Reynolds 28, Eisenhower 14

Bishop Canevin 49, South Side 21

Union 18, Rochest 16

Quarterfinals

Port Allegheny vs. Reynolds, Friday at Bradford HS, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs Union, Friday at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Northern Lehigh at Steelton-Highspire, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Northern Cambria vs. Canton, Friday at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Dec. 2-3

TBA

Final

Dec 8

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

First round

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Penns Valley 35

Southern Columbia 48, Mount Carmel 18

Trinity 24, West Catholic 0

Executive Education 42, Lakeland 15

Steel Valley 32, Neshannock 17

Beaver Falls 54, Sto-Rox 16

Westinghouse 44, Central Clarion 8

Farrell 26, Sharpsville 0

Quarterfinals

Steel Valley vs. Beaver Valls, Friday at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Westinghose vs. Farrell, Saturday at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle vs Southern Columbia, Friday at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Executive Education at Trinity, Friday, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Dec. 2-3

TBA

Final

Dec 9

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

First round

Neumann-Goretti 22, Scranton Prep 14

Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14

Danville 41, Loyalsock 20

Wyomissing 63, West Perry 7

Grove City 42, Slippery Rock 23

Central 35, Clearfield 6

Belle Vernon 42, Freeport 0

Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 0

Quarterfinals

Central at Grove City, Friday, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth, Saturday at Arcisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Neumann-Goretti vs. Northwestern Lehigh, Saturday at South Philadelphia Supersite, 1 p.m.

Wyomissing at Danville, Friday, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Dec. 2-3

TBA

Final

Dec 10

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, noon

CLASS 4A

First round

Bishop McDevitt 47, Twin Valley 3

Manheim Central 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 7

Bonner-Prendie 33, Interboro 21

Crestwood 12, Valley View 7

Aliquippa 42, McKeesport 7

Central Valley 19, Thomas Jefferson 0

Meadville 27, Juniata 14

Allentown Central Catholic 38, Jersey Shore 31 (OT)

Quarterfinals

Aliquippa vs. Central Valley, Friday at Acrisure Stadiun, 8 p.m.

Meadville vs. Allentown Central Catholic, Friday at Bald Eagle Area HS, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Bishop McDevitt, Friday, 6 p.m.

Bonner-Prendie vs. Crestwood, Saturday at South Philadelphia Supersite, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Dec. 2-3

TBA

Final

Dec 8

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

First round

Upper Dublin 30, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 0

West Chester Rustin 28, Strath Haven 27

Imhotep Charter 14, Roman Catholic 6

Whitehall 34, Delaware Valley 13

Cocalico 21, Northern York 7

Exeter Township 32, Solanco 8

Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 3

Quarterfinals

Cocalico at Exeter Township, Friday, 7 p.m.

West Chester Rustin at Upper Dublin, Friday, 7 p.m.

Imhotep Charter vs. Whitehall, Saturday at Germantown Supersite, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Dec. 2-3

TBA

Final

Dec 9

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

First round

Parkland 35, Bethlehem Freedom 10

St. Joseph's Prep 49, Northeast 0

Garnet Valley 28, Downingtown East 17

Central Bucks West 14, Perkiomen Valley 13

State College 57, McDowell 50

North Allegheny 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21

Manheim Township 42, Hempfield 7

Harrisburg 44, Central York 7

Quarterfinals

North Allegheny at State College, Friday, 7 p.m.

Manheim Township at Harrisburg, Saturday, 1 p.m.

St. Joe's Prep vs. Parkland, Saturday at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 1 p.m.

Central Bucks West at Garnet Valley, Friday, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Dec. 2-3

TBA

Final

Dec 10

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Nov. 26

Elon at Furman, noon

Davidson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

St. Francis at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Fordham at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Weber State, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Eastern Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Idaho at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Montana, 10 p.m.

Second round

Dec. 3

Fordham-New Hampshire winner at Holy Cross, noon

Elon-Furman winner at Incarnate Word, 2 pm.

Gardner-Webb-Eastern Kentucky winner at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Idaho-SE Louisiana winner at Samford, 3 p.m.

St. Francis-Delaware winner at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.

North Dakota-Weber State winner at Montana State, 3 p.m.

SE Missiouri-Montana winner vs. North Dakota State, 3:30 p.m.

Davidson-Richmond winner at Sacrmento State, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Dec. 9-10

TBA

Semifinals

Dec. 16-17

TBA

Championship

Jan. 8

Frisco, Texas

TBA, 2 p.m. 

DIVISION II PLAYOFFS

First round

Ashland 20, Notre Dame  (Ohio) 13

Shepherd 16, New Haven 13

Slippery Rock 17, Assumption

Wingate 32, Virgina Union 7

Delta State 51, Fayetteville State 0

West Florida 45, Limestone 19

NW Missouri State 47, Ouachita Baptist 17

Ferris State 41, Davenpoort 7

Pittsburg State 35, Indianapolis 0

Bemidji State 31, Winona State 7

Col. School of Mines 45, CSU Pueblo 24

Minnesota State 26, Wayne State 9

Second Round

Saturday

Ashland vs. Indiana (Pa.)

Shepherd vs. Slippery Rock

Benedict vs. Wingate

West Florida vs. Delta State

Grand Valley State vs. NW Missouri State

Ferris State vs. Pittsburg State

Angelo State vs. Bemidji State

Col. School of Mines vs. Minnesota State

Quarterfinals

Dec. 3

TBA

Semifinals

Dec. 10

TBA

Championship

Dec. 17

TBA, 1 p.m.

