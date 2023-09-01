SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District All Sports Complex opened its doors to football fans Friday as the Braves hosted Mifflin County.
However, Mifflin County spoiled the Braves’ evening by a score of 23-6.
More than 1,000 people filled the new complex from both sides to get a new look at the turf playing field.
“I think it is awesome,” Sunbury resident Leo Maysonet, 72, said. “I am glad to be a part of this and I had three children graduate from Shikellamy so this is great and I’m glad that my tax dollars went toward this.”
The stadium began its reconstruction June 1 and Superintendent Jason Bendle said the stadium would be open for the first home football game.
He was wrong, but in a good way.
It actually opened Thursday when the Braves field hockey team hit the new turf and beat Benton 2-1 in overtime.
Bendle said he was thrilled to see such a large crowd attend Friday night’s game.
“The atmosphere is great,” he said. “We are all very proud of the all-sports complex and how great it looks in here.”
Sunbury resident Steve Grimm agreed the turf was top-notch.
“It’s beautiful,” he said. “I just hope down the road we aren’t paying for any deficits.”
The $7.7 million complex will close its doors this upcoming week so construction crews can place the new track.
The track will take 21 days to cure, so the Braves will be playing on the road the next few weeks, Bendle said.
Phase 2 of the project will not get underway until after the fall sports season ends and will include the construction of new bathrooms and locker rooms.