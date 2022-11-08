HIGH SCHOOL

PENNLIVE.COM STATE RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 7-1 1

2. Garnet Valley (1) 10-0 2

3. State College (6) 10-0 3

4. Emmaus (11) 10-1 6

5. North Allegheny (7) 9-1 7

6. Harrisburg (3) 7-2 8

7. Downingtown West (1) 9-1 10

8. Central York (3) 9-1 NR

9. Perkiomen Valley (1) 10-1 NR

10. Downingtown East (1) 8-3 – NR

Teams to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 9-2, Hempfield (3) 8-2, McDowell (10) 9-2, Northampton (11) 11-0, Parkland (11) 7-4.

CLASS 5A

Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv

1. Upper Dublin (1) 11-0 1

2. Exeter Township (3) 10-0 2

3. Imhotep Charter (12) 6-2 3

4. Strath Haven (1) 11-0 4

5. Bethel Park (7) 10-1 5

6. Cathedral Prep (10) 8-2 6

7. Solanco (3) 10-0 7

8. Roman Catholic (12) 8-2 9

9. Chester (1) 10-1 8

10. Upper St. Clair (7) 9-2 10

Teams to watch: New Oxford (3) 8-2, Pine-Richland (7) 8-3, Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 9-2, Southern Lehigh (11) 8-2, West Chester Rustin (1) 9-1.

CLASS 4A

Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv

1. Aliquippa (7) 9-0 1

2. Bishop McDevitt (3) 8-1 2

3. Jersey Shore (4) 11-0 3

4. Meadville (10) 10-1 4

5. Central Valley (7) 9-1 5

6. Manheim Central (3) 9-1 6

7. McKeesport (7) 10-1 7

8. Armstrong (7) 10-1 8

9. Pope John Paul II (1) 10-1 9

10. Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 8-2 10

Teams to watch: Bonner-Prendergast (12) 9-1, Crestwood (2) 10-1, Thomas Jefferson (7) 7-3, Valley View (2) 9-2.

CLASS 3A

Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv

1. Wyomissing (3) 10-0 1

2. Danville (4) 10-0 2

3. Belle Vernon (7) 7-2 3

4. Loyalsock (4) 10-1 4

5. Avonworth (7) 9-1 5

6. Lancaster Catholic (3) 10-0 6

7. Elizabeth Forward (7) 9-1 7

8. Penn Cambria (6) 9-1 8

9. Northwestern Lehigh (11) 9-2 9

10. Freeport (7) 9-1 10

Teams to watch: Central Martinsburg (6) 9-2, North Schuylkill (11) 9-2, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 9-2, Western Wayne (2) 9-2, West Perry (3) 10-1.

CLASS 2A

Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv

1. Farrell (10) 8-1 1

2. Mount Carmel (4) 11-0 2

3. Richland Township (6) 11-0 3

4. Lakeland (2) 11-0 4

5. Steel Valley (7) 9-0 5

6. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 11-0 6

7. Beaver Falls (7) 9-1 7

8. Westinghouse (8) 10-0 8

9. Sto-Rox (7) 8-2 9

10. Central Clarion (9) 9-1 NR

Teams to watch: Neshannock (7) 10-1, Sharpsville (10) 8-2, Southern Columbia (4) 8-3, Trinity (3) 7-4, Troy Area (4) 9-2.

CLASS 1A

Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv

1. Canton (4) 10-1 1

2. Steelton-Highspire (3) 9-1 2

3. Bishop Canevin (7) 10-1 3

4. Reynolds (10) 9-1 4

5. Muncy (4) 10-0 5

6. Eisenhower (10) 10-0 6

7. Northern Lehigh (11) 10-1 7

8. Northern Bedford (5) 11-0 8

9. Tri-Valley (11) 10-1 9

10. Redbank Valley (9) 9-1 10

Teams to watch: Lackawanna Trail (2) 7-4, Laurel (7) 10-1, Penns Manor (6) 10-1, Port Allegany (9) 9-1, South Side Area (7) 10-1, Windber (5) 10-1.

