HIGH SCHOOL
PENNLIVE.COM STATE RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv
1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 7-1 1
2. Garnet Valley (1) 10-0 2
3. State College (6) 10-0 3
4. Emmaus (11) 10-1 6
5. North Allegheny (7) 9-1 7
6. Harrisburg (3) 7-2 8
7. Downingtown West (1) 9-1 10
8. Central York (3) 9-1 NR
9. Perkiomen Valley (1) 10-1 NR
10. Downingtown East (1) 8-3 – NR
Teams to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 9-2, Hempfield (3) 8-2, McDowell (10) 9-2, Northampton (11) 11-0, Parkland (11) 7-4.
CLASS 5A
Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv
1. Upper Dublin (1) 11-0 1
2. Exeter Township (3) 10-0 2
3. Imhotep Charter (12) 6-2 3
4. Strath Haven (1) 11-0 4
5. Bethel Park (7) 10-1 5
6. Cathedral Prep (10) 8-2 6
7. Solanco (3) 10-0 7
8. Roman Catholic (12) 8-2 9
9. Chester (1) 10-1 8
10. Upper St. Clair (7) 9-2 10
Teams to watch: New Oxford (3) 8-2, Pine-Richland (7) 8-3, Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 9-2, Southern Lehigh (11) 8-2, West Chester Rustin (1) 9-1.
CLASS 4A
Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv
1. Aliquippa (7) 9-0 1
2. Bishop McDevitt (3) 8-1 2
3. Jersey Shore (4) 11-0 3
4. Meadville (10) 10-1 4
5. Central Valley (7) 9-1 5
6. Manheim Central (3) 9-1 6
7. McKeesport (7) 10-1 7
8. Armstrong (7) 10-1 8
9. Pope John Paul II (1) 10-1 9
10. Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 8-2 10
Teams to watch: Bonner-Prendergast (12) 9-1, Crestwood (2) 10-1, Thomas Jefferson (7) 7-3, Valley View (2) 9-2.
CLASS 3A
Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv
1. Wyomissing (3) 10-0 1
2. Danville (4) 10-0 2
3. Belle Vernon (7) 7-2 3
4. Loyalsock (4) 10-1 4
5. Avonworth (7) 9-1 5
6. Lancaster Catholic (3) 10-0 6
7. Elizabeth Forward (7) 9-1 7
8. Penn Cambria (6) 9-1 8
9. Northwestern Lehigh (11) 9-2 9
10. Freeport (7) 9-1 10
Teams to watch: Central Martinsburg (6) 9-2, North Schuylkill (11) 9-2, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 9-2, Western Wayne (2) 9-2, West Perry (3) 10-1.
CLASS 2A
Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv
1. Farrell (10) 8-1 1
2. Mount Carmel (4) 11-0 2
3. Richland Township (6) 11-0 3
4. Lakeland (2) 11-0 4
5. Steel Valley (7) 9-0 5
6. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 11-0 6
7. Beaver Falls (7) 9-1 7
8. Westinghouse (8) 10-0 8
9. Sto-Rox (7) 8-2 9
10. Central Clarion (9) 9-1 NR
Teams to watch: Neshannock (7) 10-1, Sharpsville (10) 8-2, Southern Columbia (4) 8-3, Trinity (3) 7-4, Troy Area (4) 9-2.
CLASS 1A
Rank, Team (dist) Rec Pv
1. Canton (4) 10-1 1
2. Steelton-Highspire (3) 9-1 2
3. Bishop Canevin (7) 10-1 3
4. Reynolds (10) 9-1 4
5. Muncy (4) 10-0 5
6. Eisenhower (10) 10-0 6
7. Northern Lehigh (11) 10-1 7
8. Northern Bedford (5) 11-0 8
9. Tri-Valley (11) 10-1 9
10. Redbank Valley (9) 9-1 10
Teams to watch: Lackawanna Trail (2) 7-4, Laurel (7) 10-1, Penns Manor (6) 10-1, Port Allegany (9) 9-1, South Side Area (7) 10-1, Windber (5) 10-1.