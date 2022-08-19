The Daily Item
The 2022 high school football season kicks off in earnest this morning with 11 scrimmages.
Mifflinburg travels to Bloomsburg, and Central Columbia heads to Shickshinny to play Northwest in scrimmages set to kickoff at 7 p.m.
Danville hosts North Schuylkill in a battle of Class 3A teams that have hopes to head to Cumberland Valley High School — the site of this year’s state championships after more than 20 years at HersheyPark Stadium. The Ironmen enter the 2022 season as the No. 4 team in the state according to pennlive.com, while the Spartans are No. 8.
Mount Carmel travels to Pottsville to face the Crimson Tide. Ranked fifth in Class 2A, the Red Tornadoes will face a Pottsville team that is looking for a fifth straight winning season, and made the Class 4A state quarterfinals as recently as 2020.
Milton and Warrior Run each get to play on new turf fields for the first time. The Black Panthers host Montgomery, while the Defenders host North Penn-Mansfield.
Shamokin should get a strong road test as well. The Indians travel to Loyalsock for a tri-scrimmage with the Lancers and Canton. Loyalsock advanced to the Class 3A semifinals in District 4, while Canton made it to the PIAA Class A semifinals a season ago.
All of those scrimmages start at 10 a.m.
The top-ranked team in Class 2A — Southern Columbia — will travel to Archbald to face Valley View. The Tigers have won five straight state championships, while Valley View has won 11 and 12 games in each of the last two non-pandemic football seasons. The scrimmage begins at 11 a.m.
The regular season kicks off this Friday for all teams, except Shamokin and Lewisburg. The Indians and Green Dragons open next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.