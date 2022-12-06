For those of you who supported Donald Trump in the past: Don’t look now, but he’s openly hanging out with white nationalists (aka Nazis), and (no surprise), reviving his repudiated and entirely false claims of a stolen election as the basis for his call to “terminate” the Constitution.
Yes, “terminate,” yes, the Constitution!
The lack of any (let alone a resounding) cry of disapproval from mainstream Republicans is all you need to know.
On the brink of indictment for various and sundry crimes, he has nothing left to lose as he claims party leadership and intends to run again in 2024.
Looks a lot like the Democrats are the only adults left in the room.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg