Whoever coined the phrase “bigger is better” was probably gazing into a crystal ball at Ford’s big, bigger and biggest truck. I mean, who would have thought Blue Oval would have the arrogance to take a massive V8 version powering the Mustang Shelby GT500 and plop it into the newest F150 Raptor R.
It’s all in there though, 700 ponies from a supercharged V8 Predator engine tucked under a massive hood with 640-pound feet of pure torque. It’s outrageous.
Previous Raptor models were powered by a 450 horsepower V6 that continues to be available today.
It’s no slouch, but the all-new Raptor R has changed everything about high performance and finally gives Ram TRX meaningful competition. Raptor ground clearance has also increased from 12 to 13.2 inches for more off-roading excitement.
Deciding which Raptor is right for you will take some soul searching. For instance, the Raptor comes standard with 35-inch rubber while the R carries 37-inch BF Goodrich K02 tires.
The latter has high performance everything for improved trail rides and more towing capacity not to mention the growl emitting from a tuned dual exhaust system that will announce your arrival to your neighbors.
Despite its heft, the R delivers a smooth ride thanks in part to its long travel suspension designed to absorb just about any road or trail imperfection.
Payload and tow rating increase this year to 1,400 and 8,200 pounds respectively- enough to trailer your large boat or heavy equipment.
Mileage is another consideration in your comparison. The smaller engine is rated at 15/18 city/highway while the R’s mileage is 10/15 and 12 combined with a 36-gallon tank of premium rated fuel.
The Raptor V6 rings in at over $78,000 while the R is just under $110,000. The Ram TRX starts near $80 large and goes north with more toys.
For the extra $30k, the Raptor R with its 10-speed automatic transmission is wrapped in luxurious cabin materials with microsuede materials, an enormous interior and oodles of driver assistance features.
Its length is more than 19 feet with wider and higher dimensions than its brethren. In our independent testing, the Raptor R reached 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in 3.5 seconds while moving more than 6,000 pounds.
Inside the Raptor R is a very pleasant experience with spacious front and rear seating areas, door and console storage with a 12-inch center touchscreen, hard button dials for climate and audio controls. Folding rear seat bottoms upward exposes a large cargo area for big items while smaller items will fit into a secure storage area under the floor.
The infotainment system is easy to operate with intuitive controls. Navigation controls are within easy reach or, if you prefer, a sophisticated voice recognition system will complete navigation settings, change music and other tasks with little trouble.
While finding a suitable parking space can be difficult, the tradeoff in sheer power and off-road prowess with comfortable ride and handling will satisfy most drivers.
Raptor R driving assist features include adaptive cruise control with lane keeping, forward collision warning with emergency braking, pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and rear automatic braking.