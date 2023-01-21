The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78.
According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc. The family said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began over five years ago.
“Sandy, Sal’s wife of 54 years, and sons Sal Jr., Sonny and Stef, send their love to family, friends and fans who mourn the loss of a humble and faithful man,” the family said in the statement.
Bando hit .254 with 242 homers and 1,039 RBIs in 16 seasons with the Athletics and Brewers. The four-time All-Star, who also starred for Arizona State in college, won three straight titles with the A’s from 1972-74.
Bando spent his last five seasons with Milwaukee, playing on the franchise’s first winning team in 1978 and its first postseason team in 1981.
The Cleveland native joined the Brewers’ front office after his playing career. He served as the team’s sixth general manager from October 1991 to August 1999.
“Sal impacted the organization proudly for many years as both a player and as an executive. His addition to the team in 1977 helped establish the first great era of Brewers baseball,” said Rick Schlesinger, the president of business operations for Milwaukee. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal’s loved ones.”
Cueto signs with Marlins
MIAMI — Right-hander Johnny Cueto’s contract with the Miami Marlins allows him to earn up to $17.5 million over two seasons.
The 36-year-old is guaranteed $8.5 million as part of the deal finalized Thursday. The agreement calls for a $6 million salary in 2023 and includes a $10.5 million team option for 2024 with a $2.5 million buyout.
Cueto can earn up to $250,000 in each season in performance bonuses: $50,000 for 25 starts, 75,000 for 28 and $125,000 for 32, and $50,000 for 50 relief appearances, $75,000 for 55 and $125,000 for 60.
He gets hotel suite on road trips.
Cueto joined a rotation that includes NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, Pablo López, Trevor Rogers, Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett and Jesús Luzardo.
Cueto was 8-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 24 starts and one relief appearance with the Chicago White Sox last season. He was an All-Star in 2014 with Cincinnati, finishing second in NL Cy Young voting, and he was an All-Star again in 2016 with San Francisco. He won a World Series with Kansas City in 2015.
Mancini finalizes deal
CHICAGO — Trey Mancini can earn up to $21 million in his two-year contract wth the Chicago Cubs based on escalators and bonuses for plate appearances.
Mancini’s deal, finalized Friday, calls for $7 million salaries in each of the next two seasons. He has a conditional right to opt out after this season if he has 350 plate appearances.
His 2024 salary can escalate up to $11 million based on plate appearances for 2023: $250,000 for 375 each additional 25 through 500, and $500,000 for 525 and each additional 25 through 625.
He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses this year: $250,000 each for 350 and 400 plate appearances.
Mancini can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses for 2024: $500,000 apiece for 500 and each additional 50 through 600.
A cancer survivor, Mancini helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay.