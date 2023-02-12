NEW BERLIN — As a child, Ronald Blatchley asked his parents for a chemistry set, but they always said, “You’ll burn the house down.”
“They might have been right,” Blatchley said, but he went on to become a chemistry teacher at Mifflinburg Area High School and would later portray renowned chemist Joseph Priestley at The Joseph Priestley House in Northumberland. “I often said I couldn’t have a chemistry set as a kid, but after I became a teacher I had the biggest chemistry set in town. and I had a lot of fun with it.”
After graduating from Lycoming College in 1965, he accepted a position at a paint factory where part of his job entailed checking the color, viscosity and drying time of the lacquer on Christmas ornaments.
“You know how we say that the epitome of boredom is watching paint dry?” he asked. “Actually, that was a big part of my job.”
He eventually earned a master of arts in teaching from the University of Pittsburgh and ended up at Mifflinburg High School.
“I took a considerable cut in salary, but had a job I really liked, and it was never boring,” he said.
He taught at Mifflinburg from 1967 to 1999.
“I was always looking for new demos that would be instructional and interesting and — hopefully wouldn’t do any damage to the building or the people in it,” he said with a laugh.
He treasured those days.
“I tell my friends, 90 percent of the time I was having fun,” he said. “Nine percent I was working hard, and one percent was not fun, but only one percent. How many people can say that?”
One of his greatest joys is learning about former students, who went on to a variety of careers.
“I fancy that most of them realize at some point that the time and effort in chemistry class was not totally wasted as they use some of the knowledge and discipline in their chosen profession, sometimes in ways that they never anticipated,” he said. “I don’t think I ever would have gotten that sense of satisfaction from mixing up little batches of paint and testing the results.”
Mike Shifflet, a 1982 Mifflinburg Area High School graduate, frequently visited Blatchley during his ninth-grade homeroom periods.
“I’d go and ask Mr. Blatchley what they did in class that day, and he would tell me the things they were doing in their classes and laboratory,” Shifflet said. “He was great. He really inspired me to be more interested in chemistry.”
Today, Shifflet is a chemist with Johnson & Johnson, in Lititz, manufacturing products like Listerine, Lubriderm, Aveeno and Neosporin.
“The classes Mr. Blatchley taught prepared me very well for Lycoming College,” he said. “My freshman year was way easier than I thought it would be. I was literally tutoring people because I learned so much from him. The way he taught me to think: I still use to this day.”
Portraying Priestley
In 1983, Blatchley was asked to portray Dr. Joseph Priestley for a 250th birthday celebration at the Priestley House in Northumberland. He arrived dressed in a boiled wool costume his wife, Frances Blatchley, had made to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial. It turned into a regular gig where he used favorite chemistry demonstrations from his teaching career.
He talked about exposing a burning wood splint to oxygen, which causes a boom. He then blows out the flame and exposes the glowing splint to hydrogen. Audiences cover their ears, expecting another boom, but instead it produces a harmless flame.
“That’s fun, watching their reactions,” he said, adding that he throws in limericks and chemistry jokes that keep the audience chuckling.
“He’s fascinating,” said Murrie Zlotziver, operations manager. “Everybody loves the demos.”
Even when Blatchley recently turned 80, his chemistry humor shone.
“I am calling it my mercury birthday,” he said. “Element number 80. Get it?”
In 1992 he was invited to a four-week workshop on The History of Chemistry at Princeton University, where 50 chemistry teachers “translated” Michael Faraday’s handwritten notes from a series of his Christmas lectures and then replicated his science demonstrations.
“It was like summer camp for chemistry teachers and was all great fun,” he said. “I still keep in touch with a few of those people.”
In 1994, he was invited to Birstall, England, to present Priestley demos to the British Joseph Priestley Society.
“I have been back a couple of times since and been warmly received by people I now count as friends,” he said.
In Northumberland, Blatchley performed his demos in Priestley’s laboratory up until a few years ago, when they were moved to the museum’s larger, air-conditioned Pond Building. Hope Webster Kopf, docent and emeritus board member of the Priestley House, praised his work.
“Ron brings him to life by sharing his humor and demonstrations,” she said. “The costume his wife, Fran, made adds greatly to his persona. On the site’s three celebrations, he packs the Pond Building and really dazzles the children, especially when he turns pennies into gold coins.”
Blatchley performs at preschools, care facilities and Northumberland’s annual Countdown to Noon. Like a kid with a chemistry set, he loves performing experiments in the Priestley laboratory.
“This is Joseph Priestley’s honest-to-goodness lab, and I’m in here doing experiments,” he recalled thinking. “Who else can say that? Just me!”
