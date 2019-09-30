SHAMOKIN DAM — Valley developer Robert Grayston has purchased the former Phillips Motel for $750,000.
The motel operated on the Routes 11-15 Strip at 2943 N. Susquehanna Trail for 52 years before it closed in 2015 and the 3-acre property was put up for sale.
Grayston confirmed he purchased the property for $750,000.
"Our immediate attention will be to market it to a franchise-type business," he said.
Grayston said there are some deed restrictions to the property, including alcohol sales, that have to be worked out.
"I like the location," he said, adding that the Strip is an ideal site for many types of business.
"You'll see some movement," at the site, including the removal of buildings.
Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine said the council is glad to see the property has been sold after being vacant nearly four years.
"There's enormous potential and we're excited to see some development," he said. "It's one of the largest properties in the borough."
Grayston said he looked at the property a year ago.
He's also purchased property further south on the Strip across from Sheetz which he hopes to use to attract a new business, including potentially a Wawa convenience store.