SELINSGROVE — The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
The MLK Day of Service is led by AmeriCorps Seniors, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its programs and leads the nation’s volunteer efforts.
The MLK Day of Service encourages all Americans to improve communities through volunteer service.
Every year, the Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA chooses a local organization to be the recipient of their service donation.
This year, the Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA chose to collect food and non-perishable items that were donated to the Salvation Army in Sunbury.
The volunteers collected more than 240 items to donate.
The program invites interested applicants who live in or near Mifflin, Juniata, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Lycoming, Montour and Columbia counties to call the office for more information at 570-374-9196 or toll free at 1-866-374-9196.
The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA is for men and women aged 55 and older who enjoy working with children and are interested in giving back to their community.
Foster Grandparents receive a tax-free stipend, help with transportation, and a daily meal.
Volunteers help to create their weekly schedules to accommodate their lifestyles.
The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA is a proud grantee of AmeriCorps Seniors and is sponsored locally by the Union/Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc.