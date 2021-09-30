Four graduates will be added to the Lewisburg's list of Distinguished Alumni of Lewisburg Area High School next week, joining a group who were recognized a year ago but had their ceremony delayed by COVID-19.
Gerald W. Gemberling, Class of 1966; Deborah A. Neuman, Class of 1980; Jenny Stogner Neff, Class of 1986 and Timothy Csernica, Class of 2014 are part of the 2021 list of honorees. They will receive their awards at a reception on Oct. 9 at the Lewisburg Hotel as part of the LAHS Alumni Weekend festivities.
The 2020 Distinguished Alumni will also be receiving their awards since Alumni Weekend for 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus: Jean Fornwalt Ross, Class of 1956; Thomas “Tim” Lawrence, Class of 1956; Raymond Robbins, Class of 1868 and Bradford Roberts, Class of 1989.
Among this year's honorees:
Gerald Gemberling will receive his award posthumously. He passed away Jan. 19.
In his nomination letter Mike McDowell, LAHS class of 66 underscored an adage that he once heard “the biggest mistake we make in life is thinking we have time." Gemberling, known as Gemby by his friends, attended Williamsport Area Community College and received a degree in business from Ferris State University in Michigan.
He was a lifetime resident of Lewisburg with his life’s work assisting the local community for 35 years in the Union County Assistance Office, where he retired as executive director. He had a zest for life, an outgoing, pleasant demeanor and was a lifelong Green Dragon supporter. He planned many of his class reunions, served as a class agent for the Class of 1966.
Deborah A. Neuman graduated from LAHS in 1980 and from University of the Pacific with a BA degree in 1984. After working and managing an inn in Bar Harbor, Maine she purchased her own inn, then she purchased a tour-boat company. She began sharing her expertise with other Maine organizations through the Washington Hancock Community Agency by helping fellow entrepreneurs write business plans, find financing, and get technical assistance. After selling her businesses in 1993 she worked for Eastern Maine Development Corporation, a regional economic development agency that serves six counties. Partnering with other community action agencies she helped create Incubator without Walls, that brought together very rural small business people to monthly meetings, provided business education and connected people to resources.
She is now the CEO of Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce. Among the honors she has received are the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Small Business Journalist of the Year award for both Maine and New England (2007) and the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce’s “Volunteer of the Year Award” (2010).
Dr. Jenny Stogner Neff received her Bachelor’s and Masters degrees in Music Education from Michigan State University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Immaculata University in 2016.
She is an associate professor of Music Education, Division Chair of Music Education and director of the Master of Music and Summer Music Studies Programs at The University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She previously taught music for 25 years in public schools at various levels (K-12) in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, during which time she directed bands, orchestras and jazz bands and hosted festivals, organized guest artist programs, trips and partnerships, co-directed school musicals, founded Holiday Horn celebration for students and community members, created Composer Quorum to encourage young composers, and implemented a new music technology lab into the curriculum.
She was a horn instructor for all age levels. Jenny has been selected to serve on the scholarship and grants committee for Women Band Directors International, invited to be one of 10 curriculum writers for a project sponsored by the National Association for Music Education and the Library of Congress and invited to be a panelist for the Grammy Education Coalition “Developing Young Women for Music Careers”.
She is a co-founder of Women Banding Together, a group to support band directors and is a mentor and part of the core team for Key of She conference to mentor girls ages 12-22 in the field of jazz. Jenny has served on various committees for PA Music Education Association, the National Association for Music Education and as PA State Representative for Women Band Directors International.
Timothy Csernica graduated from the University of Chicago in 2018 with a BS with Honors in Chemistry and is a Ph.D. student in chemistry at California Institute of Technology developing sample analysis procedures that could be applied to Martian samples upon their return to Earth (expected during the 2030s). He is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
As part of his Ph.D. coursework, Csernica has developed new methods to measure the isotopes within organic molecules. This research will be used in conjunction with the findings from the Mars 2020 rover, Perseverance, as it evaluates ancient Mars as a candidate for the origin of life.