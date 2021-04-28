Northumberland, Montour, Snyder and Union counties are part of a 12-county group in the Northcentral Region that has taken the first significant step to improve the health of local waterways.
The counties, with the assistance of the state Department of Environmental Protection, are creating Countywide Action Plans (CAP) to identify projects that will reduce nutrient and sediment pollution in the Susquehanna River and its tributaries and are looking for local groups to get involved.
The effort is part of the state-coordinated Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan to improve water quality to benefit local communities, economy, and quality of life in Pennsylvania’s share of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, while meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency pollution reduction requirements for the Bay, according to DEP.
The CAPs are designed to, among many things, identify best management practice (BMP) projects in each county that can decrease the levels of nitrogen and phosphorous, two leading sources of pollution, in local waterways.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER