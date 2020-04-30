The state Department of Health reports four new confirmed or presumptive positive cases of coronavirus within the past 24 hours in the local four-county region.
Three new cases were recorded in Union County and one new case was logged in Northumberland County, bringing the number of new cases within the past 14 days to 53 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
In the 12-county "Northcentral" region - a group of counties designated by the state for consideration of social distancing and business restrictions - there have been 331 new cases over the past 14 days.
Here is a detailed listing of new cases within this region over the past 14 days, along with the number of new cases per 100,000 people. State officials said they are looking for, among other factors, 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days.
Northcentral Region
|County
|New Cases*
|Population
|New Cases/100K**
|Bradford
|12
|60,833
|19.7
|Centre
|23
|162,805
|14.1
|Clinton
|10
|38,684
|25.8
|Columbia
|192
|65,456
|293.3
|Lycoming
|38
|113,664
|33.4
|Montour
|0
|18,240
|0
|Northumberland
|33
|91,083
|36.2
|Potter
|0
|16,622
|0
|Snyder
|9
|40,540
|22.2
|Sullivan
|0
|6,071
|0
|Tioga
|3
|40,763
|7.3
|Union
|10
|44,785
|22.3
|Region Totals
|331
|699,546
|47.31
|* Past 14 days
|**Population
Across Pennsylvania there have been 1,397 new confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day.
There have been 2,292 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. There have been no recent deaths tied to COVID-19 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
A total of 2,704 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, with 556 of those patients using ventilators.
Click here to see more hospital data
A total of 9,144 of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases - 19.9 percent - are those who live or work in nursing or personal care homes, resulting in 1,505 deaths - 65.6 percent of all the COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Four residents and two staff members at one unidentified Northumberland County nursing or personal care home have tested positive for COVID-19. There are no cases reported in homes located in Montour, Snyder or Union counties.