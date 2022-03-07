LINCOLN, Neb. — Penn State entered the final bout of the two-day Big Ten Wrestling Championships needing a pin to overtake Michigan for the team title.
Nittany Lions 285-pounder Greg Kerkvliet (No. 3) ultimately won a 5-3 decision against Michigan’s Mason Parris (No. 4) in the pivotal bout, but Penn State came up just short in its quest to win the conference team title.
Michigan topped the 14-team field with 143 points to claim the 2022 Big Ten team wrestling championship on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Penn State claimed second-place honors behind 141.5 points. Iowa finished third with 129.5 points. Host Nebraska placed seventh with 75.5 points.
While the team title eluded Penn State — the regular-season dual-meet Big Ten champions — four Nittany Lions claimed individual titles: Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Max Dean.
“I thought we competed,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “We lost a lot of close matches, but we still had a chance to win, as we saw. Our guys competed hard, especially today. We have to regroup, and get ready. I thought the guys wrestled well. There’s a fine line between winning and losing, and that’s life.”
Nine Nittany Lions qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championships which are March 17 through the 19th in Detroit. which run March 17-19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, joining the four champions will be Kerkvliet, Drew Hildebrandt, Beau Bartlett, Aaron Brooks and Brady Berge.
Bravo-Young, Lee, Starocci and Brooks are reigning national champions in their respective weight classes.
Penn State won four of its five championship bouts on Sunday.
Bravo-Young (No.1) and Iowa’s Austin DeSanto (No. 2) each tallied escape points during the first three periods before Bravo-Young scored two points with a third-period takedown to clinch the title at 133 pounds.
Lee (No. 1) claimed his first Big Ten title after Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman (No. 2) medically forfeited the championship bout at 141 pounds. Lee (17-0) went 2-0 during the tournament, collecting both wins by pinning both of his opponents.
“I feel good,” Lee said about his tournament. “We prepared the right way.”
Starocci win at 174 pounds came by a 5-1 decision over Michigan’s Logan Massa (No. 2). Starocci (18-0) recorded a first-period takedown, and he tallied an escape point in the second period. He was awarded another point in the third after Massa was penalized for stalling.
Dean (No. 2) gave Penn State its fourth and final individual title as he earned a 4-2 decision with riding time against Nebraska’s Eric Schultz at 197 pounds. Dean (18-1) collected two points with a first-period takedown, and he added an escape point in the third period. Dean went 3-0 during the two-day tournament.
“It feels good — it’s just wrestling,” Dean said of his conference title. “We have something bigger in a couple of weeks, so, we (need) to keep focus and go back and work on some things. There are obviously a lot of things we still want to do better. Guys here have the talent to win this tournament, who didn’t get done what they wanted to, but it will all be worth it a couple of weekends from now when they’ll get it done there.”
Berge (No. 10) capped a successful tournament run with a sudden victory 3-1 decision against Iowa’s Kaleb Young (No. 2) in the pair’s second bout of the weekend. Berge (9-2) defeated Young in opening-round action on Saturday.
“I don’t think it’s bittersweet yet – we still have the biggest tournament in the country (NCAA championships),” Berge said when asked about nearing the end of his collegiate wrestling career. “So I’m just trying to stay present and enjoy it with my teammates and my coaches.”
Brooks (No. 1), the reigning Big Ten champion at 184 pounds, was dethroned by Michigan’s Myles Amine when the Wolverine picked up a takedown in sudden victory.
“Brooks wrestled great, too,” Sanderson said. “He was right there. Like I said, there’s a left lean or one-second difference between winning and losing.”
Penn State went 3-for-3 during the morning sessions, where it added two more wrestlers to its national championships roster in Drew Hildebrandt and Beau Bartlett.
Hildebrandt (No. 2) rebounded after a tough tournament opener on Saturday and defeated Indiana’s Jacob Moran (No. 12) with a 4-0 decision to qualify for the NCAA championships.
Bartlett (No. 7) defeated Michigan’s Kanen Storr (No. 11) with a 3-1 decision in the seventh-place final at 149 pounds. Bartlett’s win qualified him for the NCAA championships.
Kerkvliet (18-2) earned a 5-3 decision against Northwestern’s Lucas Davison (No. 5) during his first of two bouts to advance to his 285 third-place final.