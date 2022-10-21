One Pennsylvania county — Crawford — is seeing high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 this week.
All four Valley counties were seeing medium levels of spread in the most recent 7-day window tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the second consecutive week Snyder County has had medium transmission after one week with high levels.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
In Pennsylvania, 36 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels. Thirty Pennsylvania counties had medium levels. Nationwide, 1.4 percent of counties had high levels, 17.6 percent had medium levels and 81 percent had low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths were level in Pennsylvania this week, while the number of COVID-related deaths was up 5 percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 11.4 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, down three-tenths from last week. Montour County's positive test rate of 11.7 percent was the only one of the regional counties higher than the state average.
In Snyder County, 8.3 percent of all COVID tests last week were positive. In Northumberland County, 10.1 percent of tests were positive and it was 8.7 percent in Union County.