CATAWISSA — “Penelope Pumpkin” will show her readers, both children and adults alike, what life is like for a pumpkin through the seasons. Written by the owner of a family-operated Pennsylvania farm, Denise Bosworth, whose passion just so happens to be agricultural awareness and education.
Bosworth uses the story of a pumpkin who is hopeful to find her home with a little boy or girl to highlight the life cycle of pumpkins from seed to a child’s front porch. Rohrbach’s Farm is the setting of this whimsical children’s book, and special sentiments of this family owned and operated farm are found throughout its pages. “Penelope Pumpkin” was brought to life in delightful illustrations by accomplished artist, Bennett Lipski.
“Penelope Pumpkin” also includes a kid friendly Pumpkin Bar recipe and the history of Rohrbach’s farm. Be sure to look for Vivian the cat in the book too. She loves to greet guests on the farm.
Rohrbach’s Farm Market is in its 66th year of operation as a small, family-owned farm located in Northeast Pennsylvania. The third and fourth generations are now operating the farm and are proud to continue serving our community with fresh farm goods, homemade treats, gourmet items, specialty gifts, classes, educational and fun events all in a family friendly environment.
“Penelope Pumpkin’s” official release date is Aug. 20. The book is available via order through the Farm’s website: https://www.rohrbachsfarm.net, where you can also find a sampling of the book. Wholesale inquiries can be made through the website.