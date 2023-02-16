Frances B. (Bittner) Wagner, 87, of McClure, passed away at her home, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Richard S. Wagner for 64 years.
In addition to her husband, Frances is survived by her children, Tamara A. Matthews and husband Rocky and Bradley D. Wagner and wife Susan; six grandchildren, Jacob Matthews and wife Abby, Kelsey Short and husband Joseph, Kaegan Matthews and fiancé Curtis Weston, Isaac Matthews and fiancé Morgan Weston, Jordyn Glick, and Kaitlyn Glick; four great-grandchildren, Joseph Short, Briar Matthews, Lillian Short, and Josi Matthews; and a sister, Anna K. Harshbarger.
Born Sept. 11, 1935, in Milroy, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Susanna (Dean) Bittner. Frances graduated from Armagh Brown High School in 1953. She went on to work as a secretary for various schools within Mifflin County for 37 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 942. During her free time, Frances enjoyed bird watching, ceramics, painting, visiting the beach, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
All services will be private.
Interment will be in Juniata Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to her church, First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Third St., Lewistown, PA 17044.
King-Barr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to kingbarrfuneralhome.com.