Frances Balsavage, 87, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Nottingham Village Nursing Home, Northumberland.
She was born in Shamokin on Jan. 29, 1934, a daughter of the late Louis and Anna Kazar. She was married to Edward S. Balsavage on Sept. 14, 1957, for 44 years, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Frances graduated from Sunbury High School. She served in the US Army and was employed by Bell Telephone Company for more than 30 years. After retiring she lived a full and adventurous life traveling throughout the world, enjoying her five grandchildren, and at age 87 continued working part-time as well as volunteering for events at her church.
She is survived by three loving children, Laurie Ann Balsavage, Lucy Turner and husband Bob, and Edward Balsavage. She also leaves behind five treasured grandchildren, Adam Sterner and wife Melissa, Disa Turner, Sara Turner, Ethan Balsavage and Jonah Balsavage. All will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church. The family requests that no flowers be sent.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.