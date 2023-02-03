Frances F. “Kay” Musser, 84, a life-long resident of Shamokin Dam, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and Vicar Mindy Bartholomew at Brookdale Grayson View on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Born in Newport on April 10, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Renner) Hersh. She was married to Kenneth E. Musser, who preceded her in death in 2004, breaking a union of more than 45 years.
Kay graduated from Selinsgrove Area High School in 1956 and immediately became a teller for Snyder County Trust Company where she met the love of her life, Ken, when he came in as a customer. Later in life, after her three children became school-aged, Kay worked for the Selinsgrove School District as a cashier in the cafeteria system. When she and Ken retired, they enjoyed traveling and attending their grandchildren’s sporting events.
Kay was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam. She served on church council and was always willing to help serve her church and her fellow congregation members. Kay was also a member of the Mary Derr Rockefeller Auxiliary of the Sunbury Community Hospital where she spent many hours volunteering.
Kay is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Robyn Musser of Shamokin Dam and Dwight and Patty Musser of Selinsgrove; one daughter and son-in-law, Deanna Kerstetter and Craig Foltz of Selinsgrove; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Alice Newman of Selinsgrove; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Claire Bridge Brookdale Grayson View and the nurses and aides from Evangelical Hospice for their gentle and loving care of their mother.
A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail Road, Shamokin Dam, PA 17876 or Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 501 N. High St., Selinsgrove.