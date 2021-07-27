Frances H. (Rutkowski) Deppen, 86, of Kulpmont, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community, where she resided for the past four years.
She was born in Marion Heights on March 12, 1935, the daughter of the late Frank “Chippy” and Margaret (Morack) Rutkowski.
Frances was a lifelong resident of Marion Heights and Kulpmont. She attended Kulpmont High School. Frances worked in a local factory and later as a homemaker.
She was a member of the former St. Casimir’s Church, now Church of the Holy Angels, the Council of Catholic Women, and the Polish Women’s Alliance.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Christine Ososkie and husband Ronald of Elysburg; son, Gabriel DeMarco and wife Deborah of Oaklyn; four grandchildren, Stacy Yutko and husband Robert of Elysburg, Devon DeMarco and significant other Lorin Blessing of Sunbury, Courtney Sassaman and husband Leonard of Trevorton, and Nyle DeMarco of Sunbury; three great-grandchildren, Sariah, Elliott, Wyatt, and two boys on the way; two sisters, Mary Ann Madei of Kulpmont and Tanka Shuey and husband Donald of Coal Township; as well as various nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by a son, David G. Deppen, who passed away in 1995.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., with pastors Father Andrew Stahmer and Father Francis Karwacki as celebrants.
Burial will follow in St. Casimir’s Cemetery, Marion Heights.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, PA 17834 or Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851.
Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com