Frances Jane (Shannon) Frederick, 74, of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.
She was born Oct. 24, 1946, in Ashland, the daughter of the late Francis and Jane (Anthony) Shannon. She grew up in Mount Carmel and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1964. On April 6, 1968, Frances married the love of her life, Raymond Frederick, in St Joseph’s Church, Shamokin. They were happily married for 53 years.
She worked at King Coal Tours and Mount Carmel Area School District. She enjoyed reading, doing the Jumble, going for walks in the Weiser Forest and she especially enjoyed the ceremonies at Fort Indiantown Gap. She liked cooking and baking for family get-togethers, crossword puzzles, and shopping for clothes and collectibles for her children. She loved going for rides with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond “Red” Frederick; daughter, Nicole Lubinski and husband Scott, Mount Carmel; son, Douglas Frederick and wife Sara (Worhach), Hamilton Township, N.J.; three grandchildren, Olivia Lubinski, Lucas Lubinski, and Hazel Frederick; two stepgrandchildren, Sherilyn (Lubinski) Merrick, Sugarloaf, and Derek Lubinski, Mountaintop; brothers, William D. Anthony and Robert (Yumbo) W. Shannon, both of Mount Carmel; brother-in-law, Tom Frederick and his wife Ginny, and their daughter Tiffany, Sunbury; niece, Christine Wenyss, California; and grand-dogs, Holly Jo and Josie.
She was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Frederick Jr.; in-laws, William C. and Rita (Shaw) Frederick; brother-in-law, William (Butch) R. Frederick and his wife Diane; and sister-in-law, Beverly (Weinreich) Shannon.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mount Carmel Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851.
