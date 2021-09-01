Frances M. Dougherty, 90, of Lewisburg, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at home with family by her side.
She was born July 24, 1931, in Bryn Mawr, and raised in Clarksboro, N.J., a daughter of the late Elmer and Florence (DeRemigio) Clayman. On Nov. 27, 1954, she married Jack Dougherty, who survives. Together they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Frances was a 1949 graduate of Camden Catholic High School in Camden, N.J., and remained lifelong friends with the girls in her “sorority,” enjoying trips with them to Philadelphia and to the shore in her single years while she worked as a keypunch operator at RCA.
She was a devoted wife and mother who took great pride in raising, guiding, and caring for her six children. Frances always delighted in cooking for her family and sharing meals with them at the kitchen table. She read avidly her whole life, appreciated art and art history, listened to music, and enjoyed watching movies at the Campus Theater and at home.
Frances’ kindness, sense of humor, and pursuit of knowledge were hallmarks of her life. She spent several years as a volunteer at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and attended the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning.
She read to her children, shared with them her love of the Jersey shore, and introduced them to art and literature. Everyone loved talking with Frances, especially her children’s childhood and adult friends, who always found warmth, affection, and laughter whenever she welcomed them into her home.
Surviving in addition to her husband are six children, Michael Dougherty, of Lewisburg, Mark Dougherty and his wife Rashidah, of Alabama, and their children, Yusuf, Ahmad and Salman; Laurie Rainey and her husband Tom, of California, and her son, Kevin; Tim Dougherty, of Delaware, Mary Wagner and her husband Scot, of Mifflinburg, and her children, Joseph and Theo Tuzzolino; and Elizabeth Bortz and her husband Brian, of New Hampshire, and their children, Maxwell and Alyson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and John Powell; and her precious canine companion, Cricket.
Memorial services are being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Inurnment will be held at the Lewisburg Cemetery Columbarium.
The family will provide the flowers, and suggests contributions in Frances’ memory be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or online at www.evanhospital.com/support-evangelical.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com