Frances M. McCloskey, 85, of Bannerville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at William Penn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lewistown.
She was born Sept. 13, 1937, in McClure, a daughter of the late Bruce and Stella (Knepp) Romig. She was married to James A. McCloskey who preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2021.
Frances was a graduate of McClure High School. After graduation, she worked as a nanny in Bloomsburg. After marriage, she was a stay-at-home mom.
Frances was a member of Baker’s United Methodist Church, McClure. She was an active member of the McClure’s Women’s Club for many years. Frances enjoyed spending time with family at Sunday suppers, camping, reading, and talking with friends.
Frances is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Josh Donaldson of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, JL and wife Carli McCloskey, Kayla and husband Cheran Beiler, and Kristin McCloskey; seven great-grandchildren, Layton, Maci, Coleman, Eliza, Austin, Timothy, and Stella; two brothers, Milton Romig and Martin Romig; one daughter-in-law, Lori McCloskey.
She was preceded in death by a son, James McCloskey Jr.; one brother, Leroy Romig who was killed in action during the Vietnam War; two sisters, Nora May Wray and Mary Rager; two sisters-in-law, Myrtle Romig and Terri Romig.
Family and friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, followed by the funeral service at noon with Pastors Kathy Mercado and Jim Jacobs officiating.
The family sincerely thanks the staff of William Penn Nursing Home for their support and friendship to our family the past 4 years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Frances’ memory may be made to Baker’s United Methodist Church, 2251 Fairview Road, McClure, PA 17841.