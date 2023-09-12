Frances M. Wagner, 95, of Beavertown, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the William Penn Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lewistown, where she was a resident for the past several years.
Frances was born March 21, 1928, in Woodward, the daughter of Ellwood and Maude (Hosterman) Orndorf. She was an only child. She married Harold “Deitch” Wagner on June 6, 1947, and both were a loving example of marriage for 68 years until Harold passed away Sept. 28, 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Gary L. “Butch” and wife Irma, of Harrisburg, and Sidney L. and wife Shelby, of Kreamer. She is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Linda Wagner, of Wayne, and Paula Wagner, of Beavertown; four grandchildren and their spouses, Kyle A. Wagner and wife Heather, of New Cumberland, Bret A. Wagner and wife Colleen, of Lewisberry, Mandi N. (Wagner) Brown and husband Darin, of Winter Garden, Fla., Jennifer K. (Wagner) Harper and husband Blake, of Boalsburg; nine great-grandchildren, Luke and Grace Wagner, Cole and Emma Wagner, Jordan, Mikayla, Jackson, Payton, and Ryne Brown.
Over the years, her extended family grew and carved out a special place in her heart. They include Shelby’s son, Dace Landis; and Irma’s children, Theresa Ford, son Fred and wife Melissa Menke, and grandchildren, Kyle Ford (preceded in death), Cara Ford, and Joey and Andrew Menke.
In her younger years, after graduating from East Penns Valley High School in June 1946, she was employed as a supervisor by the Laurelton Village for Women, Laurelton. Upon marrying Harold and moving to Beavertown in 1947, she was employed by Ira and Bob Middleswarth at the original Middleswarth potato chip plant located on Orange Street. Both Frances and Harold worked for Ira Middleswarth & Son, Inc. for 43 years.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church and was active in church events.
Frances and Harold enjoyed traveling and each summer they went on a family vacation to visit different parts of the country, together visiting all of the lower 48 states, Canada, and Mexico. Upon retiring, they embarked on the trip of a lifetime to Europe, visiting England, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Switzerland, which they both agreed was the highlight of their travels.
Frances loved to play board games and work crossword puzzles. Her favorite pastime was watching sports on TV — any kind of sports! Her favorite foods were crispy bacon, ham pot pie, roast beef and noodles.
She will be missed deeply.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown. There will be an additional viewing at St. Paul’s Reformed Church, Beavertown, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. with Rev. Carl H. Bergerson officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Reformed Church, 127 W. Walnut St., Beavertown.