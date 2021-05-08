Frances Minnie (Martz) Troup, passed on to her eternal home with our Lord and Savior, on May 7, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born on March 22, 1938, to parents George and Katherine (Goetzinger) Martz in Chicago, Ill. She was married to Charles Troup on January 23, 1960, who passed in 2008 breaking a union of 48 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Betty Alex, Gertrude Snyder, Alice Thomas, Ann Snyder, Loretta Reedy, Dora Gemberling and Donna Marie Martz, George Martz Jr., and William Martz. She is survived by a brother, Robert Martz of Olympia, Wash. She is also survived by sons Kevin Troup and wife Patti, Gary Troup and wife Mary Jo; daughters, Connie Henkel and husband Steven, and Vivian Buckles and husband Earl, all of Sunbury; grandchildren, Jennifer Kremer, Robert T. Snyder III, Emily Troup, Jacob Troup, and Ian Buckles; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Katelynn Kremer, Joshua and Jaxon Snyder, Xander Updegrove and Asher Kutz. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who all loved their Aunt. She was known as Aunt Snookie to her side of the family.
Frannie worked at numerous businesses in Sunbury as a young woman, but once she married Charlie, became a full-time Mother, homemaker and later the best Nanna in the world. Her family was her life and she enjoyed spending time with them as often as possible. She enjoyed social gatherings, family vacations to the beach, and watching her family grow. She was a phenomenal cook and so many family gatherings were held around the dinner table.
Frannie was born in Chicago and her parents brought her and many of her siblings on the train back here to the Northumberland and Sunbury area and made their life here.
We would like to thank Residential Home Health Nurses and Physical Therapists, and the doctors and nurses of Geisinger TICU 5th Floor for their loving care given to Frannie. Also, our angel, Susan Visnosky, a longtime friend of the family, who helped with Frannie’s care and provided companionship to her during her health struggles.
Her services will be held at Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury, Wednesday May 12, 2021. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial service to follow.
Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.