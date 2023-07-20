Frances P. Brouse, 84, of Front Street, Sunbury, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Frances was born March 18, 1939, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late James and Martha (McClain) Packer. On July 27, 1957, she married Ralph Russell Brouse who preceded her in death May 2, 2000.
She was a 1957 graduate of Northumberland High School. Frances was a seamstress for many years.
She enjoyed games, especially Bingo and Pinochle, and watching movies, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and hunting with her husband.
Frances is survived by her son, Rusty Brouse (Kellie); daughters, Tammy Kratzer (Keith), Judy Hoffman (Steven); daughter-in-law, Lesley Brouse; grandchildren, Jason Brouse (Kristie), Linea K. Brouse, Karina Harbaugh, Kyleigh Reber (Derek), Justin Kratzer (Jennifer), Dr. Lauren Hurt (David), Dr. Stephanie Benedict (Philip), Zachary Bickel, MBA (Brittany Redman), Wesley Bickel (Elise Bingaman); many great-grandchildren; brothers, Woody Packer (Anna Grace), Fred Packer, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Brouse; brother, Jim; and sisters, Jane, Betty, Mary and Lily.
There will be no services.
Donations in Frances memory may be made the John Buck Food Bank, 2030 State Route 487, Orangeville, PA 17859.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.